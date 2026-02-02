Part one of Bridgerton Season 4 was released a couple of days ago, and fans soon delved into the love story of Benedict and Sophie. But many are still in love with Kate and Anthony, the season 2 leads, and want to see them back as supportive siblings. Here’s what we know about their return on the show.

Bridgerton: Are Kate & Anthony In Season 4, Part One?

Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma Bridgerton were not a part of the first part of season 4. They were mentioned a couple of times by other characters.

On seeing everyone adore Penelope and Colin’s baby boy, Elliot, Mrs. Wilson, who is the head of staff, shared her own thoughts, “They’re sweet as long as you are not the one who has to look after them and mind their cries. I, for one, am glad the viscountess had her baby in India.” Celia, a maid of the household, replied, “I cannot wait to meet the little heir when they return.”

The second mention was by Violet Bridgerton. Talking about her son and daughter-in-law, she told Araminta, “Anthony is off in India with his bride.”

Fans were disappointed that the characters did not attend the masquerade ball, despite being the viscount and viscountess.

Regardless, Kate and Anthony will be featured in part two of the season, which will release on February 26, 2026. Jess Brownell, the showrunner, told Variety that they will return by ship from India. They went there to give birth to their first child and explore Kate’s hometown and home country.

Jonathan Bailey & Simone Ashley’s Return

“Yes, we’ve confirmed Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley are both in the season, and if you haven’t seen them in Part 1, you’re going to see them in Part 2,” Brownell added. “They do have an integral role to play in terms of being the viscount and viscountess and the elder siblings. I think it’s lovely to have them back to advise and guide.”

She confirmed that Anthony left Benedict in charge while he was away. “There are multiple seats of the Bridgerton estate. So he’ll be able to do that job, not only from Bridgerton house, but also from Aubrey Hall.”

Back in 2024, she explained the decision to send Kate and Anthony off to India after backlash from fans who felt it was an attempt to write them off. “I think the strength of sending them off to India for a little while is that it does leave the door open for them to come back, schedules allowing,” she said.

Jess told Teen Vogue, “When any of our lead actors have given over their lives for their season, in future seasons, we want to be supportive of the fact that they do have other projects coming in.” She concluded, “We love Jonny and Simone, and we’ll have them back as much as we are able to.”

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital: Alexa Havins Sheds Light On Lulu & Nathan’s Controversial Kiss Ahead Of Maxie’s Return On ABC Soap Opera

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News