The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Marlena putting Xander on notice. Sarah was honest with Brady while Kristen and Belle tried to prep Rachel for whatever’s next. Leo tried to get Dimitri out of his head after all the drama. And then lastly, Gwen went on the offensive.

From updates and clashes to questioning and dares, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 2, 2026

The first episode of the week features Jeremy venting to Julie. On the other hand, Rafe squeezes info about the DiMera kidnappings out of Liam. Gabi questions Theo. How will he react? Gwen updates EJ on her plan to take down Dimitri. Up next, Kristen and Brady clash over Rachel’s treatment.

Tuesday, February 3, 2026

EJ and Cat share a fraught moment while Susan admits she was wrong. Rafe and Eli question Vivian. Will they get some answers from her? Gwen’s plan goes live. And then there is Dimitri, who dares Leo to give in. Will he?

Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Vivian spins a convincing story. But for whom? Rafe and Eli discover new information. What will they do with it? Liam apologizes to Abe. Is he going to be forgiven or not? When Philip surprises Gabi, is it set to be romantic?

Thursday, February 5, 2026

Holly and Sophia reconcile. Are they going to make it work, or are clashes on the way? Rafe and Ari comfort Gabi. Is this about Philip or Ari or maybe even Javi? Tate helps Brady get through to Rachel. But will this work or not? Rafe questions Kristen. Will he manage to get some intel from her?

Friday, February 6, 2026

The final episode of the week features those who loved and hated Stefano DiMera, preparing for his memorial. Abe is taken aback by Theo’s request. Chanel cautions Johnny. A moment between Marlena and Roman upsets Kate. And then last, but not least, Chad asks EJ and Kristen to play nice.

