Days of Our Lives has been renewed by Peacock for seasons 63 and beyond, which has longtime fans excited. The long-running soap opera has provided fans with numerous iconic stories, moments, and characters to root for. This new year, the show plans to build on it. Here’s what to expect from the show in 2026.

Days Of Our Lives: Storylines To Expect In 2026

During a conversation with TV Insider, co-head writers Paula Cwikly and Jeanne Marie Ford revealed what’s in store for some of the characters in the new year. Marlena Evans lost her husband, John Black, last year and has been grieving the same while dealing with her health issues.

“Anything is possible, but Marlena’s grief for John is consuming, and she is certainly not looking for love at this time,” the writers revealed. Meanwhile, the DiMeras were kidnapped by Peter Blake but managed to escape, and the aftermath is about to be chaotic, full of fights and friction.

“Their time in the crypt leaves the majority of the DiMeras more united than ever,” the two mused and pointed out Kristen and EJ are the exceptions who will be taking their feud ahead. “Her anger at EJ over Rachel’s stint in Bayview will continue to have major ramifications,” the writers further added.

On the other hand, Sarah and Brady are set to explore a relationship while Xander tries to move on from his estranged marriage. Then there is the alliance between Rachel and Sophia at Bayview, and it will lead to some major drama. On the other hand, Stephanie and Alex are set to tie the knot this month.

“But they face several existential challenges in 2026,” Cwikly and Ford said. Moving ahead, EJ and Gwen’s plans will get disrupted, and Cat’s mission against EJ will force them closer together. Theo’s life will be turned upside down this year with a lot of drama on the menu for the young CEO.

“Chad, Jennifer, and Jack try to honor Abigail’s memory in a way that allows them to move forward,” the writers teased. Elsewhere, Dimitri’s return has been impacting Javi and Leo’s newlywed life. “Gwen and Dimitri are seeking revenge, and there will be fallout and collateral damage,” they added.

Additionally, Holly and Sophia’s feud will reignite, and Tate will have to interfere. Johnny and Chanel’s marriage will have plenty of ups and downs. Then there are Steve and Kayla, who will be “deeply impacted by Stephanie’s crisis.” Moreover, Abe and Paulina will face an unexpected obstacle.

Meanwhile, Jada and Shawn will “find their way back to each other in the wake of tragedy.” On the other hand, Gabi and Philip will continue to strengthen their relationship. Casting changes will also happen with new actors for Rachel, Chance, and Ari, all set to start in the coming months.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Rotten Tomatoes Score Hints At A Strong Start Ahead Of Paramount+ Premiere

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News