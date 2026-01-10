Star Trek, with a week left before Starfleet Academy arrives on Paramount+, is already sparking chatter across the franchise space. After Discovery wrapped its run in 2024, Paramount chose not to slow down and instead pushed ahead with a direct spinoff. Now, early reactions already suggest that the new chapter is a show eager to reshape familiar territory while keeping its roots close.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Rotten Tomatoes Score

The reviews have started to pour in days before the January 15 premiere, and as of now, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy holds an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 82%. Critics describe the series as a soapy melodrama with momentum, alongside a clear course correction for the franchise after years of varied experiments.

Paramount’s Deep Investment In Star Trek

Paramount’s long relationship with Star Trek explains why this early sign of approval matters. Since the streaming push began, the company has leaned hard into the brand with Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, Prodigy, and Strange New Worlds. Discovery helped define Paramount+ after the service launched in 2014 and later ran for five seasons, shaping the modern streaming identity of the franchise.

Star Trek: From Picard To Animation To Strange New Worlds

Star Trek: Picard followed soon, bringing back Jean-Luc Picard with Patrick Stewart and revisiting a familiar corner of the galaxy. Animation, then, entered the picture for the first time since 1973’s The Animated Series through Lower Decks and Prodigy, giving the franchise a lighter and more experimental edge. Strange New Worlds emerged as Discovery’s first direct spinoff, centering on Captain Pike, Spock, and Number One, and the show remains active, with season 4 expected in 2026.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Plot

Starfleet Academy now steps into a different lane. The past often revolves around a captain or a starship crew, while this series leans into a young adult angle centered on students training to become officers. The Academy itself has long existed in dialogue across the franchise, stretching back to The Next Generation when Wesley Crusher left to study there, making the setting feel familiar even as the format feels fresh.

Paramount+ Premiere Date Confirmed

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy premieres Thursday, January 15, on Paramount+, entering the franchise with strong early confidence plus high expectations.

