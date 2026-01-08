Netflix continues to strengthen its grip on the crime thriller space with Land of Sin, a series that has arrived as a clear global performer on the platform. Over recent years, titles such as Black Doves and The Night Agent have shaped the genre into one of Netflix’s most dependable drivers for new viewership, and the latest release fits firmly within that pattern while drawing attention across regions.

Land of Sin Rotten Tomatoes Score Signals Critical Approval

On Rotten Tomatoes, Land of Sin has opened with an 83% critics score, placing it among Netflix’s strongest-reviewed crime series of the year. The Swedish drama premiered on Netflix on January 2, becoming one of the platform’s earliest hits of 2026. All five episodes are currently available to stream, while plans for a second season remain unconfirmed.

Land Of Sin Rises Across Netflix Worldwide Rankings

After its release, Land of Sin rose swiftly across Netflix’s global charts. FlixPatrol data lists the series as the fifth most-watched TV show worldwide. The show currently trends in several countries, including Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Sweden.

Strong Performance In The United States Market

Netflix’s performance in the United States also supports the show’s growing profile. Land of Sin entered the national Top Ten TV Shows list within a week of release and now ranks as the tenth most-watched series in the country.

Netflix Strengthens Its Crime Thriller Lineup

Netflix’s global charts already underline the genre’s pull. According to FlixPatrol, the most-watched TV show on Netflix worldwide at present is Run Away, the Harlan Coben adaptation that has moved past Stranger Things’ final season on the rankings.

This achievement reflects how crime-driven storytelling continues to dominate viewing habits, setting the stage for similar titles to gain rapid attention.

