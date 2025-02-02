The Night Agent recently had its season two premiere on Netflix. The season opened to largely positive reviews and favor from critics and audiences alike. After the largely engaging cliffhanger in the finale, fans have been eagerly waiting for updates on season three of The Night Agent.

According to Deadline, three actors Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ward Horton, and Albert Jones, will be promoted to series regulars on the show, starting from season three. Evans-AKingbola played a Secret Service agent on the show with short cameos in both seasons whereas Ward Horton’s character Governor Richard Hagan was revealed to be working with a broker to secure his place in the presidential elections. Albert Jones will be seen as Deputy Director Aiden Mosely.

The confirmation of these three characters as series regulars further confirms that they will be pivotal to the story more than they have been in the past. As Peter goes after finding the broker and ultimately engaging with the White House, season three will unravel more secrets and tension for the characters.

The success of the show was such that season three of The Night Agent was announced three months before season two was even launched. The series, which is based on Matthew Quirk’s novel stars Gabriel Rasso in the lead as Peter Sutherland, Lucaine Buchanan as Rose Larkin, Amanda Warren as Catherine, Arienne Mandi as Noor, Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe, and others in prominent roles. The release date of season three is not yet confirmed, but it is expected to be released soon on Netflix. It is currently being filmed in Istanbul.

