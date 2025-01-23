For this weekend, we’ve curated a diverse lineup of films and series for your entertainment. In theatres, enjoy a Bollywood release, a Hollywood feature, the 4K re-release of a celebrated Indo-Japanese anime classic, or a Mollywood movie—whatever suits your fancy. On the OTT front, Netflix brings two new titles, Apple TV+ presents an intriguing sci-fi miniseries, and Amazon Prime debuts a Telugu series, among others. Scroll down for the complete list!

Netflix

The Night Agent Season 02 Episode 01 (English)

Release Date: 23 January 2025

Created by Shawn Ryan, this spy conspiracy action thriller stars Gabriel Basso and is based on Matthew Quirk’s novel of the same name. The series has already been renewed for a third season, with the second season delving into new conspiracies and high-stakes international conflicts.

You Hurt My Feelings (English)

Release Date: 26 January 2025

The film, a comedy-drama written and directed by Nicole Holofcener, was released theatrically in 2023. It stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michaela Watkins, Arian Moayed, Jeannie Berlin, and Tobias Menzies. The story follows Beth, a writing teacher who has recently completed her first novel but has yet to publish it. Her life takes a turn when she overhears her husband’s unfiltered reaction to her book, leading to an upheaval in their marriage.

ZEE5

Hisaab Barabar (Hindi)

Release Date: 24 January 2025

Written and directed by Ashwni Dhir, this satirical thriller stars R. Madhavan in the lead role. The film follows a railway ticket checker who uncovers a massive banking conspiracy and systemic corruption.

Amazon Prime Video

Sivarapalli (Telugu)

Release Date: 24 January 2025

Sivarapalli follows the story of an engineering graduate who reluctantly becomes a Panchayat Secretary after failing to secure other job opportunities. While his friends head to the US to pursue their dreams, he finds himself stuck in this village, grappling with a sense of frustration and unfulfilled aspirations.

Apple TV Plus

Prime Target Season 01 Episodes 01 & 02 (English)

Release Date: 22 January 2025

Created by Steve Thompson, this science fiction thriller miniseries stars Leo Woodall, Quintessa Swindell, Sidse Babett Knudsen, and others. The story follows a postgraduate mathematics student attempting to uncover patterns in prime numbers, which could have disastrous consequences for our digital world.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Sweet Dreams (Hindi)

Release Date: 24 January 2025

Sweet Dreams follows the story of two people who frequently see each other in their dreams and long to meet in the real world.

Available In Theatres

Flight Risk (English)

Release Date: 24 January 2025

Directed by Mel Gibson, Flight Risk stars Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, and Topher Grace. It follows a U.S. Marshal tasked with protecting a witness linked to the mob.

Sky Force (Hindi)

Release Date: 24 January 2025

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, this action drama stars Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya. The story is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani Air War of 1965.

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse (Malayalam)

Release Date: 23 January 2025

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, this mystery thriller stars Mammootty, Gokul Suresh, Lena, Siddique, Vijay Babu, and others. The story follows a former police officer who was dismissed from the force because he concealed his color blindness during recruitment. Struggling to make ends meet after losing his job, he eventually starts his own private detective agency.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama (English)

Release Date: 24 January 2025

The iconic 1993 anime film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is set to receive a 4K re-release. Based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, the film portrays Prince Rama’s life and journey.

