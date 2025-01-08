Valmiki’s timeless epic lives rent-free in all our hearts. It has been a bright reminder of our vast culture and history for a very long time. Well, if you’ve been waiting for the same animated movie on the same, your wait is over.

When Will Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama Release?

Geek Pictures India has announced that the much-anticipated film will release in theatres across India on January 24th, 2025.

In what promises to be a spectacular debut, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama will be showcased in a brilliant 4K remaster with enhanced audio, offering a deeply engaging cinematic experience. This epic saga can also be enjoyed by audiences all around the world, and that too, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu along with the original English version.

Will There Be An Official Trailer?

Wondering what lies ahead? Well, keep waiting on the edge of your seats because right before the movie’s release, Geek Pictures India will be dropping the trailer on January 10th, 2025. This is undoubtedly going to give you a lot of inside scoop, sounds exciting, doesn’t it?

Speaking about the release, Arjun Aggarwal, Co-founder of Geek Pictures India, said: “Ramayana is not just a story—it is a legacy that continues to inspire people across generations. At Geek Pictures India, we are deeply honored to introduce this beloved epic to fans and newcomers alike. By collaborating with the best in the industry and presenting it in multiple languages, we aim to ensure this timeless tale touches hearts across every corner of India. This is more than a film—it’s a celebration of our culture that bridges generations, showcasing India’s heritage through the unparalleled artistry of Japanese anime.”

What Is This Movie So Awaited?

In a landmark move, legendary screenwriter Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad, known for his stellar blockbusters like Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and RRR, has overseen the creative adaptation of the new versions of the film. His vision ensures that the film remains true to the essence of the Ramayana while resonating powerfully with contemporary audiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

With this release, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is set to create a cultural moment, reaching new audiences in regions where Japanese anime has never been screened before. It is the unique amalgamation of India’s rich and timeless heritage along with the incomparable artistic brilliance of Japanese animation, showcasing the best of both worlds.

This movie will also ensure that modern generations learn more about Indian epics. So, are you ready to experience this epic journey of love, valor, and righteousness like never before? We sure are!

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Box Office Report Card 2024: Closes At 1090 Crore [Like 2023], Earns 48% Higher Than Kalki 2898 AD Villain Kamal Haasan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News