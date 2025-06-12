Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the most awaited mythological Indian films. With a reported budget of ₹835 crore and a star-studded cast, the buzz is only growing massively. But here’s something not many know — Priyanka Chopra was almost cast as Surpanakha, the sister of Ravana. The role has now reportedly gone to Rakul Preet Singh, but PC was the top choice initially.

Why Priyanka Couldn’t Take Up The Role

As per a report in ETimes, the makers were very eager to bring Priyanka Chopra on board as Surpanakha. Due to her packed international schedule, however, she had to pass on the opportunity. The source said, “Surpanakha is one of the main reasons the Ramayan took place. The makers were keen on having Priyanka Chopra for the same role. But things didn’t work out owing to her packed schedule with international projects.”

That’s when the team turned to Rakul Preet Singh, and she stepped in for the role. The source also shared that Rakul looked perfect for the character and gave it a new and intense flavour. She has reportedly done a look test too. Though the actress hasn’t officially confirmed her role yet, fans are already curious to see her as Surpanakha.

Ramayana’s Star Cast Is Loaded With Big Names

The film has an impressive line-up of actors. Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita in her first Hindi film. Kannada superstar Yash will be seen as the powerful Ravan. As per News 18, the cast also includes:

Sunny Deol as Hanuman

Amitabh Bachchan as Ja t ayu

ayu Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi

Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari

Ravi Dubey as Lakshman

Mohit Raina as Lord Shiva

Arun Govil as King Dasharath

Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra

Vivek Oberoi as Vidhyutjiva

Adinath Kothare as Bharat

The film is expected to be released in two parts in 2026 and 2027.

Priyanka Chopra Projects

Meanwhile, Priyanka is focusing on her global film and series projects. She will next be seen in Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba on July 2. She also has The Bluff, Citadel Season 2, and SSMB29 with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu lined up.

