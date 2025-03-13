Priyanka Chopra, who appeared in a special song on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ramleela, was initially in talks to play Deepika Padukone’s role opposite Ranveer Singh. In an interview with Lehren Retro, the Fashion star’s mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, revealed that Priyanka was considered for the lead role in Ramleela, but the actress ended up with a dance number in the film instead.

Madhu shared, “I don’t remember much from that time. I just know that she went to his (Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s) office next door while I was with my patients in my clinic. When she came back, she said, ‘I am only doing a song in Ramleela.’” Further, when Madhu was asked what actually happened, she simply said, “I think that’s better.” She continued, “She [Priyanka] might have taken a well-thought-out decision. They might have had some lovely discussions that led her to agree to something like this because they are still friends.”

Madhu Chopra also shared that despite losing the film, she held no grudges and maintained a professional relationship. Madhu said, “She doesn’t keep that revenge attitude. She did the film (Mary Kom) because Sanjay asked her to. Omung (the director) was involved, and she even stayed with Mary Kom for a while to understand everything.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Priyanka Chopra collaborated for Bajirao Mastani (2015), where she played the role of Kashibai, and according to Madhu Chopra, the role was particularly challenging. “Kashibai was very hard because there were tight shots, and it was all on the face. The expressions were everything. Sanjay is not an easy director, and to keep him satisfied with performance was the target. During that time, she had no distractions and wouldn’t even talk in her vanity van,” Madhu recalled.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013) was a huge blockbuster. Fans loved Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone‘s sizzling chemistry in the film. Priyanka Chopra’s special appearance in the movie in a dance number was also widely loved by the audience.

