In an interview with Zoom, filmmaker Boney Kapoor spoke about Diljt’s achievements and also revealed that a few years ago, he wanted to make a movie with Diljit and Priyanka where Diljit was about to play Priyanka Chopra’s on-screen husband. He said, “I’m proud of him. I’m proud of what he has achieved and what he’s achieving.

He is risen. In fact, you know, I wanted to cast him in a film which we had planned about six, seven years before Priyanka migrated to the US, before Quantico. In fact, she loved the subject that we were planning.”

“For one year, one and a half years, two years, we waited for her. When I used to speak to her, she said, ‘I have the script next to me, and every night I think of this and imagine myself. In that particular film, we wanted Diljit Dosanjh opposite her, and we had met Diljit and we told him that you’ll be opposite her in the film, playing her husband.

So our relationship is that old. And today again, there’s a God-given opportunity that he will be a part of No Entry 2,” he added.

Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Boney Kapoor talked about his upcoming project ‘No Entry 2.’ He shared, “We start No Entry 2 by the end of this year, sometime in December. It stars Varun Dhawan, Arjun kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh.

We are yet to cast the girls, but as soon as Maidaan releases, we will proceed towards the casting of girls. There are 10 girls in the film.”

