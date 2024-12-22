Punjabi superstars Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon have got involved in a controversy. The two hitmakers, who are currently touring across the country, are busy taking jibes at each other on their shows and social media.

The whole fiasco started with an appreciation statement, as Diljit wished AP Dhillon luck for his tour during his Indore concert. However, the Brown Munde singer lashed out at him, alleging that he had blocked him on Instagram. Diljit has now responded to AP’s allegations with an Instagram story.

Diljit Dosanjh Reacts to AP Dhillon’s Allegations About Blocking Him on Instagram

After Diljit gave a shoutout to AP Dhillon during his Indore show and called him his ‘brother,’ the latter publicly called him out for blocking him on Instagram. AP announced at his Chandigarh concert, “I just want to say one small thing, brother. First, unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me. I don’t want to talk about what marketing is happening, but first unblock me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhimanyu Jhingan (@abhimanyujhingan)

He added, “I’ve been working for three years. Have you ever seen me in any controversy?” Diljit then hit back at AP by sharing a screenshot of his Instagram profile, proving that he has not blocked him on the social media platform.

Diljit wrote with the screenshot, “I never blocked you. Mere pange sarkaaran naal ho sakde aa….kalaakaran naal ni (My issues could be with the government…not with the artists).” This is not the first time that AP has hinted at issues with Diljit. Earlier after his Delhi concert, he took a dig at the G.O.A.T. singer by altering his ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’ phrase and announcing, “Punjabis were always here.”

AP Dhillon Claps Back after Diljjit’s Instagram Story

AP Dhillon has posted a cryptic note following Diljit’s Instagram story, further intensifying their feud. “I wasn’t planning on saying shit knowing everyone will hate on me anyways but at least we know what’s real and what’s not,” he wrote in his stories.

The controversy began with Diljit giving a shoutout to AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla, and wishing them luck for their respective concert tours. The Lover singer said at the time, “Mere aur do bhaiyon ne tour shuru kiya hai Karan Aujla aur AP Dhillon nein, unke liye bhi best of luck (Two of my brothers, Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, have started their tour; best of luck to them, too).”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood news!

Must Read: Yo Yo Honey Singh Landed At Hospital With “Stitches In His Head” After Rumors Of Shah Rukh Khan Slapping Him – Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News