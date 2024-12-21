Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry, and she has won multiple awards in her career. Besides being an established actress, she has also transitioned into politics. The actress is known for expressing her opinions unabashedly and taking potshots at other actors. However, she also praises her colleagues without holding back, as when she called Tabu an inspiration. Scroll below for the deets.

She is not unknown to controversies and has been very vocal about things like nepotism and alleged bullying in the industry. After ruling the industry with her immense talent, she ventured into politics. In March 2024, the Queen actress was named by the BJP as a candidate for this year’s general election and contested from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. She even won the seat.

A few years back, Kangana Ranaut praised Tabu for saving the Hindi film industry, as per a Hindustan Times report. After the pandemic, the Hindi film industry struggled to bring the audience back to the theatres. Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 were successful at the box office, and they both featured Tabu in a central role. The Queen star took to Instagram to praise the versatile actress using commendable words.

Kangana wrote, “Only two Hindi films have worked this year – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2… and both films have superstar Tabu ji in central roles, slaying in her 50s… single-handedly saving the Hindi film industry. Her talent and consistency have never been questioned, but to look her best and reach the peak of her stardom in her fifties is commendable.”

The actress continued, “I think women deserve much more credit for their unwavering dedication to their work… Such an inspiration.”

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency is scheduled to be released on January 17, 2025. Meanwhile, Tabu was last seen in Crew and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. She is also playing Sister Francesca on Dune: Prophecy.

