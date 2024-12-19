Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, are one of the most loved couples in the industry. Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif came to the reality show India’s Got Talent season 8 to promote their film Zero.

In a video shared by a fan, it was seen that Karan is quizzing Anushka and Katrina about Shah Rukh Khan (who was also their co-star in the film). He asked them to identify the lyrics from one of his famous songs. Katrina answered it correctly.

As the actresses got engaged in a fun challenge, when Karan asked another question, Anushka started singing before Katrina could answer. Katrina Kaif criticised, “Mauka nahi mila,” to which Anushka Sharma responded, “Maine mara mauke pe chauka”.

Noticing Anushka using the word ‘chauka,’ which also means a boundary in cricket, Karan Johar humorously said, “Itni badi ho gayi hai meri beti, cricket ke jokes karne lagi hai. Aap toh desh ki bahu hai hum kuch keh bhi nahi sakte.”

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. They welcomed their firstborn, Vamika, in January 2021 and their second child, Akaay, in February 2024. The couple has now shifted to London and have managed to keep their kids away from the media since birth.

