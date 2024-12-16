Raveena Tandon was a top name in the 90s who made some remarkable movies alongside Govinda and Akshay Kumar. The actress opened up on various issues on several occasions, including acknowledging the existence of camps in the industry. She also spoke about fighting her own battles despite being the daughter of director Ravi Tandon. Raveena once recalled punching men for reportedly trying to misbehave with her. Scroll below for the deets.

Raveena did not limit herself to a particular genre. She appeared in action films like Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Ziddi. They were all successful at the box office. Besides that, she has also given some fantastic comedy flicks opposite Govinda, including Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Anari No 1, and more. She also won hearts with her performance in the supporting role in KGF Chapter 2. The actress has also ventured into the OTT space and received praise for the thriller Aranyak.

Raveena Tandon once appeared in an interview with Simi Garewal, as per The Indian Express, and revealed how she fought back while walking back to her car alone after a function when she encountered a few rowdies. According to the report, Simi recalled, “You went all alone to your car when the function was over, and these rowdies, they came and acted fresh with you. And you beat them up single-handedly.”

Raveena Tandon explained that she did not beat them up and went on to share what actually happened. She also shared what her instant reaction was. The KGF 2 star said, “I punched him back. I guess self-defense comes in as a reflex very instantly. I had to do that.” The report further added another instance when the actress opened up about being physically harassed in the initial days of her career before she became successful.

She posted on Twitter, “Uptil 1991, I traveled like this. And being a girl also got physically harassed by nameless trolls like you. Before I started working, saw success and earned my first car.”

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon’s Karmma Calling alongside Varun Sood premiered in January this year. It is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

