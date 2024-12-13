It was 38 years ago that one of the brightest stars of the film industry passed away, leaving everyone shocked. It was December 13, 1988, when Smita Patil was having a normal day after delivering her son Prateik Babbar, and none in her family could contemplate what was about to happen.

Smita delivered a baby boy, and ever since, she has been a little under the weather. Feverish on most days. Even on December 13, she felt feverish but could not bear the distance from her son anymore. She woke up to a crying baby and decided to breastfeed him after putting a damp cloth around her body to control the temperature.

The doctor came for a regular check-up and put her on saline after her husband, Raj Babbar, left for work. Smita decided to rest as she felt uneasy. Scroll down to read what happened further on the last day before she breathed her last.

Last Call To A Friend

Smita Patil was feeling uneasy and eager to connect to someone when, surprisingly, Poonam Dhillon called at 3 PM. An excerpt from Bhawana Somaya’s book that was published in Quint in 2016 said, “Smita says that she is feeling low. ‘All women feel like this after pregnancy,’ jokes Poonam. ‘Besides, now that you have all that you have always wanted, why worry?’ ‘That’s true,’ Smita muses, ‘but I’m feeling very uneasy. Why don’t you come home just now? We can sit and chat; I will feel better.'”

Smita’s husband, Raj Babbar, returned in the evening, and the actress pleaded with him to let her accompany him to his event. The husband refuses, and Smita reasons, “‘I’m feeling better. I always do when you are with me. Let me come along, too. When will I ever get to see a show like this?'”

But Raj Babbar denies it and wants her to rest. He lets her lay in bed and tucks her in a blanket not knowing what she asked for would turn into her last wish. After 10 minutes when Raj Babbar returned to the room he did not realize what just happened.

The detailed chapter in Bhawana Somaya’s book read, “He returns barely 10 minutes later to find Smita looking pale as chalk, doubled up with convulsions, cringing in pain and vomiting blood. He panics. Moments later, quick arrangements are made to get in touch with the doctor.”

In another interview, her mother, Vidya Patil, recalled that she passed into a coma and could not be recovered. Her brain stopped functioning, and Indian Cinema lost its one of the brightest stars only at the age of 31.

Smita Patil is still missed by her fans, and her work is celebrated every day. The actress breathed her last on December 13, 1986.

