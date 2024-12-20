Since it was announced that Tabu would star in the Max series Dune: Prophecy, fans were excited to see the actress’s magic in the show. After a long wait, Tabu finally appeared as Sister Francesca in the fifth and penultimate episode of the series.

The actress has a crucial role in the sci-fi series as the former lover of Emperor Javicco Corrino. Alison Schapker, who co-developed the series and serves as the showrunner, has now reacted to Tabu’s casting in Dune: Prophecy.

Dune: Prophecy Creator Alison Schapker Lauds Tabu’s Performance

In a video posted on Dune: Prophecy’s official Instagram handle, showrunner Alison Schapke talked about Tabu’s role in the show, calling her character a ‘front-and-central figure’ in the narrative. She also expressed her happiness over Tabu’s acceptance of the role.

“In the penultimate episode, we needed somebody to come into the show and take a front-and-center role. Tabu is a Bollywood legend, and the fact that she was willing to do it was a great joy for all of us,” Alison said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dune: Prophecy (@duneprophecy)

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Emily Watson, who plays the lead role of Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen, also expressed her excitement about working with Tabu. She said, “Working with Tabu was such a beautiful experience. She is a true treasure. She is such a beautiful, generous person and an amazing actress. We had a great time together.”

“We had dinners together. We enjoyed comparing our experience of Western cinema with that of hers… And all the little things about it.”

In India, Dune: Prophecy is available to stream on JioCinema. The show is set 10,000 years before the Dune film series and follows the rise of the Bene Gesserit sect. In addition to Tabu and Emily Watson, it stars Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Chris Mason, Mark Strong, Jade Anouka, Edward Davis, and Josh Heuston.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Real Housewives Of New Jersey: Will There Be No Update Of The Show For A Year? Andy Cohen Reveals

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News