With new updates about almost all editions of The Real Housewives US franchise, the only edition whose future hangs in the middle is the New Jersey one. Despite being a popular series, a concrete decision about its future is yet to arrive. Andy Cohen, the executive producer, recently dished out a few details about The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

He also shockingly revealed that the successful reality franchise would not get an update for a year. Here’s what we know about it and what the host revealed about the other editions.

Will There Not Be The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Update Till A Year?

During a conversation with US Weekly, Cohen shed some light on the Bravo-verse and spoke about what fans can expect from the Housewives editions. Exhausted by the questions about RHONJ, he responded, “You’re not gonna get it for, like, a year, so everyone stop asking.” The host added, “And I keep saying you are going to get nothing, so stop asking!” Cohen refused to comment further on it, leaving fans waiting in anticipation.

Andy Cohen On RHONY Season 15 Reunion

While he wanted to reveal nothing more about The Real Housewives of New Jersey, he had a lot to say about the other editions. Cohen admitted that the upcoming reunion of The Real Housewives of New York City went “really good.” He also teased that the edition’s cast trip to Puerto Rico “is explosive all the way through” and that “it tees up the reunion very decisively.”

Andy Cohen On Success And Rise In Ratings of RHOC Season 18

Up next, he praised the Orange County edition, the first and longest-running edition of the franchise. Cohen mentioned how loved and well-received the recently concluded 18th season was. “The highest ratings in many years, over 3 million viewers,” he expressed. Season 19 of RHOC is expected to start filming soon, with most faces returning.

Andy Cohen Dishes On RHOSLC Season 5 Dynamics

“The thing about the Housewives of Salt Lake City, they’re all in bloom. And this is five seasons in,” he mused. Cohen pointed out that only two seasons ago, people were questioning whether the edition could survive without former cast member Jen Shah. And after last season’s dramatic Monica Garcia debacle, there was even more conjecture about whether the show would survive in its aftermath. “So it’s really exciting to see,” he said.

Andy Cohen Dishes On RHOP Season 9 And Gizelle Bryant

Cohen also quickly remarked about the Potomac edition, which the fans love. He agreed that seeing Gizelle Bryant’s journey this season was interesting, especially without her close friend, Robyn Dixon.

Are you waiting for the next update on The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: RHOBH: Did Kyle Richards Feel Lost Without Mauricio Umansky During This First Moment Since Separation?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News