The first edition, which started the popular franchise, The Real Housewives of Orange County, remains memorable. The latest 18th season concluded in November, and the ratings have been boosted. With the season’s viewership being the highest in five years, RHOC is back on track to being one of the most successful editions.
It premiered decades ago, in March 2006, and is still strong. Fans still adore the cast dynamics all these years later. Here’s a brief guide to all eighteen seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County.
The Real Housewives of Orange County: Brief Of All Seasons
Season 1 (2006)
The first season of The Real Housewives of Orange County aired from March 21 to May 9, 2006, and featured 8 episodes. It starred Kimberly Bryant, Jo De La Rosa, Vicki Gunvalson, Lauri Peterson, and Jeana Keough.
Season 2 (2007)
The second season aired from January 16 to March 20, 2007. It had 10 episodes and featured the return of De La Rosa, Gunvalson, Peterson, and Keough and the addition of Tammy Knickerbocker.
Season 3 (2007-2008)
The success of the edition brought forward another season the same year. The third season aired from November 6, 2007, to January 29, 2008. It featured Gunvalson, Peterson, Keough, and Knickerbocker returning, with Quinn Fry and Tamra Barney as new members. Season 3 had 12 episodes.
Season 4 (2008-2009)
Season four aired from November 25, 2008, to June 11, 2008. It saw the return of Gunvalson, Peterson, Keough, and Barney, with new additions Lynne Curtin and Gretchen Rossi. The fourth season had 15 long episodes.
Season 5 (2009-2010)
The fifth season aired from November 5, 2009, to March 11, 2010. Keough, Gunvalson, Barney, Curtin, and Rossi returned, with Alexis Bellino the only new addition. Season five had 17 episodes.
Season 6 (2011)
Season six was broadcast from March 6 to June 20, 2011. Gunvalson, Barney, Rossi, and Bellino were back again, with Peggy Tanous as the new face. The season had 16 episodes.
Season 7 (2012)
The seventh season of The Real Housewives of Orange County aired from February 7 to July 24, 2012. Once again, Gunvalson, Barney, Rossi, and Bellino returned, this time with Heather Dubrow as the newest addition to the cast. The seventh season had a whopping 23 episodes.
Season 8 (2013)
Season eight of RHOC aired from April 1 to September 1, 2013. Gunvalson was back with Judge (formerly Barney), Rossi, Bellino, and Dubrow. Lydia McLaughlin was a new cast member. The eighth season had 22 episodes.
Season 9 (2014)
RHOC season 9 aired from April 14 to September 8, 2014. Gunvalson and Judge returned, as did Dubrow. Shannon Storms Beador and Lizzie Rovsek were the new faces of the season. It had a total of 21 episodes.
Season 10 (2015)
The tenth season was broadcast on Bravo from June 8 to November 12, 2015. Gunvalson, Judge, Dubrow, and Beador returned for another successful season. Meghan King Edmonds joined as the new face. Season 10 had the all-time highest total of 24 episodes.
Season 11 (2016)
Season 11 saw Gunvalson, Judge, Dubrow, and Beador return with Edmonds, while Kelly Dodd was the newest RHOC addition. The eleventh season aired from June 20 to November 21, 2016, and had 21 episodes.
Season 12 (2017)
The twelfth season featured Gunvalson, Judge, Beador, Edmonds, Dodd, and McLaughlin returning, with Peggy Sulahian as the new addition. It aired from July 10 to November 27, 2017, and had 21 episodes.
Season 13 (2018)
Season 13 starred Gunvalson, Judge, Beador, and Dodd, returning with Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter as the latest faces. It aired on Bravo from July 16 to December 9, 2018, and featured 21 episodes.
Season 14 (2019)
The fourteenth season was the first without Gunvalson. Meanwhile, Judge, Beador, Dodd, Simpson, and Kirschenheiter returned, with Braunwyn Windham-Burke joining the group. It aired from August 6 to December 26, 2019, and had 23 episodes.
Season 15 (2020-2021)
The fifteenth season, which had 16 episodes, aired from October 14, 2020, to January 27, 2021. It starred Beador, Dodd, Simpson, Kirschenheiter, and Windham-Burke, joined by Elizabeth Lyn Vargas.
Season 16 (2021-2022)
Season sixteen aired from December 1, 2021, to April 27, 2022, and had 19 episodes. The cast members were Dubrow, Beador, Simpson, Kirschenheiter, and new additions Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong.
Season 17 (2023)
Season seventeen featured Dubrow, Judge, Beador, Kirschenheiter, Simpson, and Jennifer Pedranti as the newest faces. It aired from June 7 to October 11, 2023, and had 18 episodes.
Season 18 (2024)
The latest season of The Real Housewives of Orange County starred Dubrow, Judge, Beador, Kirschenheiter, Simpson, and Pedranti, with Katie Ginella as the newest cast member. Season 18 aired from July 11 to November 21, 2024, and had 20 episodes.
