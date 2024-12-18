The first edition, which started the popular franchise, The Real Housewives of Orange County, remains memorable. The latest 18th season concluded in November, and the ratings have been boosted. With the season’s viewership being the highest in five years, RHOC is back on track to being one of the most successful editions.

It premiered decades ago, in March 2006, and is still strong. Fans still adore the cast dynamics all these years later. Here’s a brief guide to all eighteen seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Brief Of All Seasons

Season 1 (2006)

The first season of The Real Housewives of Orange County aired from March 21 to May 9, 2006, and featured 8 episodes. It starred Kimberly Bryant, Jo De La Rosa, Vicki Gunvalson, Lauri Peterson, and Jeana Keough.