The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and its audience have been front-row witnesses to Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s decades-long love story and marriage. Now, the reality series and its fans are witnessing their unfortunate separation. The couple may have announced their split in September last year but have yet to file for divorce.

The break was supposed to help them figure out what they wanted to do about their relationship and marriage. It has also led to them going through a few moments where the other wasn’t around for the first time. Here’s what Kyle recently revealed about one of her own such experiences.

Did Kyle Richards Feel Lost Without Mauricio Umansky During This First Moment?

During the latest fifth episode of season fourteen of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle opened up about the first part she hosted without Mauricio. Talking to co-cast members Sutton Stracke and Jennifer Tilly, she revealed that her “diamonds and denim soirée” was the first party she had hosted without him. She expressed her thoughts during a confessional and added that being a solo host felt weird.

“It feels funny to have my first party alone without Mau [Mauricio’s nickname] being my co-host. There was always something going wrong that he would help with,” Kyle divulged. She added that she didn’t know what to write on the invitations. “Kyle’s house? Umansky residence? I feel slightly lost, ” she mused on the popular reality television show.

While Kyle was feeling her feelings, Sutton gave her different advice. “You might find it liberating. You might finish the party and say, ‘Hell yeah, this is Kyle’s house,’” she said. Meanwhile, the reality star has been open about her struggles dealing with the aftermath of their separation. She stated that while it was necessary, it wasn’t easy to deal with. Kyle also previously expressed her biggest fear of splitting from Mauricio.

Did Kyle Richards On Feeling Scared Of Being Alone

“The idea that maybe I could be alone alone as an old person scares me. I mean, wasn’t I supposed to be off with my partner traveling the world and having someone in my bed next to me until the day I die?” she asked in an episode. The 55-year-old felt that was the scariest part of the whole thing: the not knowing and the confusion about what the end would look like.

Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky’s Relationship

For the unversed, Kyle and Mauricio met in 1994, got married in 1996, and share three daughters. In September 2023, they announced their split but rubbished rumors of a divorce. They called it a challenging period of their marriage and asked for privacy to navigate it ever since their changing equation featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

For more such stories, check out Television & Web!

Must Read: The White Lotus Season 3 Trailer Review

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News