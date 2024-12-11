The drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 has been escalating with each new episode. Be it the animosity and ongoing fights between friends Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley or their separations from their husbands Mauricio Umansky and Paul “PK” Kemsley respectively.

With the spectacle heating up, fans are excited to see where the rest of the season will go. Netizens look forward to what the rest of the episodes will feature and the cast members have revealed what to expect. Here’s what was revealed by the housewives of the popular edition about what’s left of the season. The “biggest breakdown” from Richard was also teased.

Kyle Richards On Her Biggest RHOBH Breakdown In 14 Years

The cast of RHOBH spoke to In Touch Weekly about the show and shared their thoughts on the recent changes in dynamics. Kyle Richards stated that all of them had their moments this season but she is surprised that it has taken her 14 long years to get to her “breaking point.” The reality star teased changes in friendships and formation of some new dynamics.

Richards further hinted at “some twists and turns” as well as potentially her “biggest breakdown” in 14 years. “I just didn’t feel strong enough to handle what was being thrown at me,” she explained. The 55-year-old also stated that the recent curveballs have taught her a lot about herself. “I’m strong and resilient. I’m enjoying the growth and I know I can take on anything that comes,” she explained, referring to her separation from Umansky.

What To Expect From Remaining Episodes Of RHOBH 14

Meanwhile, others also chimed in regarding what to expect from the rest of the season. Dorit pointed out that viewers will get to witness a refreshing and exciting new energy. Garcelle added that there would be glamour, fun and drama. Erika talked about how she is building a new life with her house updated and career blossoming. Bozoma said she sprinkled in “badassery.”

Sutton mused that the episodes will feature relationship changes and a few surprises around every corner. She also mentioned that she really loved her “down-to-earth moments” with Kyle. When it came to bringing on the drama, the majority of the cast felt Sutton, Dorit, and Kyle would lead the front. Dorit also opened up about filming with husband PK after their split.

Dorit On Split From PK And Filming RHOBH With Him

She revealed that she was “committed to being very open, honest and vulnerable” and sharing what was happening in her personal life in a “very transparent way.” Garcelle felt both Dorit and PK felt hurt and betrayed.

On the other hand, Erika stated that she loved them both very much and was simply trying to be a good friend as the couple went “through the hardest times of their lives.” Season 14 of RHOBH airs on Bravo TV every week.

