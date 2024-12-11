Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have split once again, just months before the arrival of their baby, and of course, they are not even speaking to each other anymore. How predictable.

The split occurred over Thanksgiving weekend while the actress was in Vail, Colorado, just two weeks after she revealed she was expecting her fourth child, her first with MGK.

Possible Reason for Megan Fox and MGK’s Split

Megan Fox has ended her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly after discovering he was in contact with other women. According to an insider, while on their Thanksgiving trip, the ‘Jennifer’s Body’ actress became suspicious and decided to check his phone.

Upon going through MGK’s phone, she found text messages with other women, leading her to make the heartbreaking decision to part ways with the singer, whose real name is Colson Baker.

Apparently, Megan had struggled with trust issues due to the ‘Home’ singer’s previous behavior. Still, she had hoped to rebuild their relationship and was looking forward to growing their family together. However, the seemingly not-so-shocking discovery of the text messages has caused her to reevaluate everything.

Megan Fox Announced Her Pregnancy Last Month

On Monday, November 11, the 38-year-old revealed her pregnancy, sharing a photo of her baby bump and tagging Kelly. The baby will be Fox’s fourth child and Kelly’s second.

“Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back 👼🏼❤️,” Megan captioned the post, in which she could be seen cradling her bump while covered in oil. She also posted a snap of a positive pregnancy test.

The ‘Transformers’ star is already a mom to sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, from her previous marriage to Brian Austin Green. The singer has a 15-year-old daughter, Cassie.

MGK Also Addressed the Pregnancy News

The rapper also commented on the pregnancy news on social media, writing via X, “isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch.”

He continued, “When inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time. don’t worry. after all, im [sic] about to be a dad again!”

The duo first crossed paths in 2020 while filming ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ and got engaged a few years later.

