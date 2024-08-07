Megan Fox is a renowned Hollywood personality who has been considered a sex symbol since the beginning of her career. Fox was slammed for comparing her Transformers director, Michael Bay, with Adolf Hitler and spoke about how she has always been hypersexualized. After the MeToo movement broke out in Hollywood, Fox once revealed why she did not speak on it as she, too, reportedly faced mistreatment in the industry.

The actress is known for being opinionated and is not shy about saying them openly. However, being so unequivocal harmed her career. She was labeled challenging to work with, which eventually made her go mum about things like this. She is known for her movies like Jennifer’s Body and Transformers, who has often been hypersexualized in the industry like many other prominent actresses. Keep scrolling for the deets.

A few years ago, in an interview with The New York Times, she reflected on why she did not lend her voice to the MeToo movement despite being vocal about such things at the beginning of her career. The Subservience star said, “I just didn’t think based on how I’d been received by people, and by feminists, that I would be a sympathetic victim.” She continued, “And I thought if ever there were a time where the world would agree that it’s appropriate to victim-shame someone, it would be when I come forward with my story.”

Megan Fox mentioned being mistreated while working as an actress in the industry, but she refrained from sharing details. She explained, “I don’t want to say this about myself, but let’s say that I was ahead of my time, so people weren’t able to understand. Instead, I was rejected because of qualities that are now being praised by other women coming forward. And because of my experience, I feel it’s likely that I will always be just out of the collective understanding.”

The actress said, “I don’t know if there will ever be a time where I’m considered normal or relatable or likable.” For the unversed, Megan Fox was dropped from the third Transformers movie after her controversial comments in the media.

On the professional front, Megan Fox will star opposite Michele Morrone in the SK Dale movie Subservience, which will be released in theatres on September 13, 2024.

