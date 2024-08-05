Japanese anime feature Your Name is on its way to crossing a significant milestone at the global box office because of its re-release at Chinese theatres. It was directed by Makoto Shinkai and is among the highest-grossing movies ever in Japan. The film was initially released in 2016 and made a comeback recently at the Chinese cinemas. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie was reportedly inspired by the frequency of natural disasters in Japan. It was both critically and commercially successful. The official synopsis states, “Two teenagers share a profound, magical connection upon discovering they are swapping bodies. Things manage to become even more complicated when the boy and girl decide to meet in person.” According to reports, it is the third highest-grossing film of all time in Japan.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reported that Makoto Shinkai‘s movie Your Name is on its way to crossing the $400 million milestone. It was recently re-released in China, and as per that, the film grossed $453K on the third weekend over just 5K screenings, and it lost 4K screenings from last weekend. The movie has reached a $17.8 million 17-day cume on its re-release.

Your Name‘s $17.8 million reissue cume, and its original $83.7 million local run have taken the lifetime cume to $101.5 million. If the movie continues to rake in decent numbers, it will take the global collection of the Japanese anime movie to $400 million. Currently, the romance drama anime feature is at $399.9 million cume. It will cross the milestone soon.

According to the report, Your Name has collected $43K in pre-sales for the third Monday and is playing over 7K screenings, adding 2K from yesterday. As it crosses the $400 million mark, it will become the third anime in history to achieve that feat.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

