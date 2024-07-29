The Japanese anime movie Your Name has finally achieved a remarkable feat at the Chinese box office after being re-released there. Directed by Makoto Shinkai, it now shares a record with The Boy and the Heron and his other creation, Suzume. The movie collected winning numbers on its second weekend in China, pushing it to cross the milestone. Keep scrolling for more.

Makoto Shinkai is reportedly considered one of Japan’s most commercially successful directors. His movies are almost always met with positive reviews. His first debut feature film was The Place Promised in Our Early Days, released in 2004. The movie that we are discussing in this article was originally released in 2016 and was produced by CoMix Wave Films. The movie received numerous accolades, and according to reports, a live-action movie is in development.

Your Name by Makoto Shinkai is among the highest-grossing films ever in Japan. Besides this, Shinkai’s Suzume and Weathering with You are among the highest-earning movies of all time at the Japanese box office. The movie has also achieved an impressive feat at the Chinese box office. As per trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, it collected $1.1 million on 2nd weekend over 9K screenings. It lost a staggering 48K screenings from last weekend.

Your Name collected a solid $16.3 million after re-releasing in China. During its original run, the movie garnered $83.7 million at the Chinese box office and adding the re-issue cume, the anime movie’s lifetime cume lifted to $100 million. With that, Makoto Shinkai’s movie became the third Japanese film to cross the $100 million mark in China, joining Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron and Shinkai’s other cinema, Suzume.

It has also raked in $113K in pre-sales for the second Monday when it plays over 11K screenings. This is also taking Your Name closer to becoming the third anime movie in history to cross the $400 million mark globally. It currently has a global cume of $398.4 million.

