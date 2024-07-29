Despite The Marvel Juggernaut Deadpool and Wolverine dominating the weekend, Neon’s sleeper hit, Longlegs, became the studio’s highest-grossing movie, surpassing its multi-Oscar winner film Parasite.

Since its release with a production budget of $10M, Longlegs has smashed multiple records at the box office for an Indie horror film. The top-grossing R-rated horror film of 2024 also became the highest-grossing indie horror film of the last decade in its second week, beating A24’s Talk to Me. The 2022 indie horror film tapped out at $48M after 91 days in the theaters.

The Oz Perkins-directed and—written movie starring Nicholas Cage as a sinister serial killer earned $6.7 million (per Deadline) over the weekend for a Domestic cume of $58.6 million. Meanwhile, Longlegs has accumulated $62 million globally to date, surpassing Parasite’s $53.37 million to become the studio’s highest-grossing film ever.

Per Discussing Film LongLegs, it could potentially earn $100M worldwide at the end of its theatrical run. Neon pulled off this box office success despite competing against a Marvel Film, Deadpool and Wolverine, which hit theaters on July 26. The MCU film starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds not only clocked the best previews for an R-rated movie at $38.5M but also earned over $400M globally in its debut weekend.

Meanwhile, Longlegs, which opened earlier in July, set a few box office records for Neon, joining 15 independent studio releases in the past decade to open about $20M. The Neon Indie Horror opened at $22.6 million in its first weekend, surpassing their previous hit, Sydney Sweeney’s religious horror film “Immaculate”, which grossed $5.3 million in March 2024 in the debut weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

