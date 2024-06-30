Buckle up, horror buffs! There’s a new monster coming to scare the living daylights out of you. Nicholas Cage’s new serial killer horror, Longlegs, has been dubbed one of the scariest movies to grace the silver screen in a decade. Early reviews have landed the film Longlegs a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes with nary a negative comment in sight.

Nicholas Cage, who portrays the serial killer in the latest horror flick, Longlegs, is perhaps one of the most recognizable actors of our generation who has starred in over 100 movies to date. However, the Academy Award winner has yet to land a perfect score.

Nicholas Cage’s last film to receive near-positive reviews from critics was 2021’s Drama film Pig, which scored 97%, and 1993’s Red Rock West landed a 98% ranking on the aggregator website.

Nicholas Cage’s new horror film Longlegs has landed with a perfect 100% score. Critics describe it as “One Of The Scariest & Best Films Of The Year” that will leave your stomach in twists.

Katie Rife from IGN Movies writes, “There are moments when Longlegs feels like a movie you’ve seen before, but with an evil filter laid over it: This is both a weakness and a strength, as Perkins’ horror surrealism renders the familiar strange and the strange familiar.”

Bill Bria from Slash Film adds, “It’s the most terrifying horror movie of 2024, a film that gets under your skin and may never get out.”

Several critics said they had difficulty shaking off the fear that lingers long after leaving the theatres. Meanwhile, Writing on X/Twitter, the editor of Next Best Picture called Longlegs “one of the best serial killer films in recent memory,” adding that the film is an “unnerving descent into hell that will haunt your mind and soul.”

Longlegs synopsis on RT reads, “In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree.”

Longlegs hits theaters on July 12 2024.

Must Read: All About Weston Cage As Nicolas Cage’s Son Accused Of Attacking His Mom

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News