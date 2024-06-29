The month of July promises exciting releases for audiences, both in theatres and on streaming platforms. Following an interesting lineup in June that included titles like Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2, Kota Factory Season 3, and A Family Affair, all eyes are now on what’s next. One highly anticipated title dropping soon on Netflix is Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

There’s nothing like watching an amazing action film from the comfort of your home. The Netflix film is the fourth one from the Beverly Hills Cop franchise and a sequel to the 1994 film. Eddie Murphy returns as Axel Foley, ready to engross you in another fun adventure.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Cast

The film stars Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley, Joseph Gordon-Levittand, Kevin BacPaige, John Ashton, Judge Reinhold, Paul Reiser, and others. Mark Molloy directed it, and Will Beall, Tom Gormican, and Kevin Etten wrote the screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer (producer of Top Gun: Maverick), Eddie Murphy, and Chad Oman produced it.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Plot/Synopsis

As seen in the trailer, this time the mission is personal. Detective Axel Foley is back in Beverly Hills when his daughter Jane Saunders’ (Taylour Paige) life is threatened. Axel must get to the root of who’s conspiring against his daughter. As always, Axel gets help from his cop buddies Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton). Foley also receives assistance from a new cop, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The Netflix synopsis reads, ‘Forty years after his unforgettable first case in Beverly Hills, Detroit, cop Axel Foley returns to do what he does best: solve crimes and cause chaos’.

About the film, Mark Molloy told Netflix, “Some of the funniest moments in Axel F are when Eddie’s improvising. For me, a big part of my job was to create the right environment, cast the right people around Eddie to allow him to do what he does best.”

Is There A Trailer?

Check out the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F trailer below:

Where & When to Watch Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F?

The movie releases on Netflix on July 3, 2024, at 12:30 PM IST.

