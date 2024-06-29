The critics are not into Zac Efron & Nicole Kidman’s Netflix film Family Affair. Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron reunite 12 years after The Paperboy to play lovers in a comedy movie that also features Netflix darling Joey King.

Family Affair did not fare better than box office flop The 2013” Paperboy, which grossed $652.4K domestically. Like Paperboy, Family Affair is also splattered with green goo on Rotten Tomatoes.

Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman’s Netflix film tanked, with critics landing dismal reviews on the leading online aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The film has landed 44%, with Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw writing, “When Chris (Zac Efron) has to magically stop being a hilarious airhead and start being Mr Perfect, things become pretty insufferable.”

The film scored even less, with audiences who gave it a 39% score. Zac Efron, who broke into mainstream fame with Disney’s High School Musical, has been slammed by critics for the past eight years. The 17 Again star has failed to deliver box office success since starring in 2017’s “The Greatest Showman” alongside Hugh Jackman and Zendaya, which grossed over $435 Million worldwide against a production budget of $80 Million.

Efron delivered one hit, 2022’s Iron Claw, after The Greatest Showman. The film received positive reviews and grossed over $45.2 million against a production budget of $15 Million. Let’s take a look at Zac Efron’s ratings of the last five films based on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fire Starter – Flop

The 2022 film, based on the 1980 classic Stephen King sci-fi thriller, failed to ignite positive reviews, landing a 10 % critic score and a 47% audience score. The 1984 film remake also bombed at the box office, bagging just over $15 million in global haul.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever – Flop

The 2022 war comedy film starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe was released on Apple and received a 43% rating from critics. While the film tanked with critics, it was well-received by viewers, who gave it a solid 91%.

The Iron Claw – Hit

The true story of the Von Erich brothers, who are infamous in the world of professional wrestling, featured Zac Efron and The Bear’s Jeremy Allen in the lead roles. The movie was a critical and box office hit, landing 89% from critics and 94% from audiences.

Ricky Stanicky – Flop

The 2024 Amazon comedy film failed to impress critics but received positive reviews from audiences. The film scored 47% from critics and 72% from audiences.

Family Affair – Flop

The Netflix film, which landed on the streamer on June 28, is already being slammed by critics and audiences, receiving 47% from critics and 37% from the audience.

