Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the biggest stars of this generation. It’s no longer question if his movies will be amazing because everyone knows they will be. He has cracked the code to stardom and doesn’t mind sharing a tip or two with younger actors. Zac Efron revealed that Leo had parted words of wisdom to him at an early stage in his career when in fact, he was envious of the star.

Zac rose to prominence with his character Troy Bolton in High School Musical, first released in 2006. He became the young crush of America and did some amazing movies like The Lucky One, The Paperboy and Neighbors later on. Leonardo was already a prominent star by the time Zac was rising to fame, and both were fans of each other’s work.

Not only the two actors liked one another’s talent, but Leonardo DiCaprio also had some good advice for Zac Efron. While talking to GQ once, the Baywatch actor shared the interaction he had with Leo. He said, “I thought I was gonna ask him questions. He ended up asking me questions, and in that, he told me a lot. He said, ‘There’s one way that you can really f**k this all up. Just do heroin. If you steer clear of that—the other obstacles you’ll be able to navigate.’ And that makes sense, dude.”

It’s ironic that The Great Gatsby actor was sharing tips with Zac Efron on success because the latter was once quite jealous of him for his fame. As per FemaleFirst, the Neighbors actor once talked about Leonardo DiCaprio and said, “Leo, for me, was the first time I ever recognised fame. I was in fifth grade when he was literally on every magazine cover for Titanic, and all the girls had these Tigerbeat magazines, and I’d say, ‘Dude, what’s so great about this kid?’ I was jealous. I mean, you couldn’t help but hate this guy. And now, to some degree, I’ve made it, and I’m going through the same thing.”

Interestingly, while Zac was jealous of Leo, the latter was impressed with his work. According to Ace Showbiz, Leo said, “I look at young Zac Efron and think, ‘Go get it pal, leave me in peace. I was never happy with the teen idol tag at all – never wanted to be a sex symbol or all that stuff – it was the work that appealed to me. Really nothing else.”

The world does work in mysterious ways!

