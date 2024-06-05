Top 5 Zac Efron Movies To Watch Ahead Of A Family Affair Release

Zac Efron has evolved from a teen heartthrob into a versatile actor who has garnered significant attention. Making his name as the star of Disney’s High School Musical, Efron captivated his audience with his boy-next-door charm and his impressive body, gorgeous looks, and of course, acting skills. Efron has become a handsome adult actor with his teenage roles from Hairspray to Neighbours, The Beach Bum, and 17 Again. As he is ready again to grace the screens alongside Nicole Kidman and Joey King with the upcoming Netflix movie A Family Affair, let’s dig out the 36-year-old actor’s top five films.

5. The Greatest Showman (2017)

Directed by Michael Gracey, The Greatest Showman stars Zac Efron, Hugh Jackman, and Zendaya. It is set in the 1800s, making it one of the most successful musical films of the 2010s. The movie tells the story of P.T. Barnum, played by Jackman, who creates a circus and unites a group into a family. The musical has catchy soundtracks and fascinating tales. In the film, Efron shows excellent chemistry with Zendaya and shines as Phillip Carlyle, an inspiring singer. His energetic performance with great dancing movies and trapeze acts make the movie a light-hearted watch.

4. 17 Again (2009)

17 Again, starring Leslie Mann, Thomas Lennon, Zac Efron, and Matthew Perry, is a teenage drama that gained widespread recognition, especially for Efron’s magical charm in the movie. Efron plays a teenage version of Mike, played by Perry, a middle-aged man. Mike gets a chance to rewrite his past after he transforms into his 17-year-old self; however, he soon realizes that high school isn’t as simple as he thought. The comedy-drama showcases Efron’s charisma, highlighting his talents beyond singing and dancing. 17 Again offers a nostalgic vibe with balanced humour and life lessons, making it a fun watch.

3. High School Musical 2 (2007)

The entire trilogy of High School Musical is extremely binge-worthy and has its own separate fanbase. In High School Musical 2, Efron reprises his role as Troy Bolton and portrays plenty of charismatic entries that define his character really well. This instalment also features Vanessa Hudgens, Lucas Grabeel, and Ashley Tisdale alongside Efron. Although the second part of the trilogy is considered the weakest of all, it offers enjoyable new songs and shows the growth in Efron’s character.

2. Hairspray (2007)

Directed by Adam Shankman, Hairspray portrays 20-year-old Zac Efron as a beloved sweetheart. Hairspray was inspired by the popular Broadway musical of the same name, set in Baltimore in 1962. It follows Tracy Turnblad, played by Nikki Blonsky, who becomes an overnight sensation after winning The Corny Collins Show. However, her fame comes with many challenges as the lead female dancer of The Corny Collins Show, Amber, played by Brittany Snow, becomes Tracy’s nemesis. Meanwhile, Efron plays Link Larkin, Amber’s boyfriend, who’s also a dancer, inspired by Elvis Presley and is drawn to Tracy. His comedic flair adds a layer of vibrant energy to this memorable film.

1. The Iron Claw (2023)

To no one’s surprise, Zac Efron’s one of the best movies is The Iron Claw, starring Jeremy Allen White, Lily James, Maura Tierney, Harris Dickinson, and Holt McCallany. TIC is a biographical drama and an exceptional movie in which Efron plays an incredibly complex character to perfection. He plays wrestling icon Kevin Von Erich, whose father relentlessly pushes him and his brothers, Kerry, David, and Mike, to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

The film further delves into the brothers’ lives as they work hard, shedding blood, sweat, and tears to fulfill their father’s dream. They face various challenges that take a toll on their well-being and health. The Iron Claw shares themes of obsession, masculinity, and legacy, exploring the experience of growing up in a patriarchal family. Additionally, the movie captures the brothers’ sacrifices and the intense pressure they endure, showcasing the emotional and physical strains that they go through to achieve their goals.

The movie gained recognition globally, especially for its plot and career-defining performances. Efron’s standout performance as Kevin Von Erich highlights his ability to tackle complex roles, revealing he is not only excellent in rom-coms but can also act well in movies with depth.

Efron’s cinematic journey has been full of successes. His acting career kicked off when he played teenage roles, which led him to tackle different characters. From his light-hearted romance roles to serious characters, Efron has shown he can easily carry every character. Now, as A Family Affair approaches, his fans eagerly wait to see him again on screen, doing his magic.

