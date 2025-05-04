Biographical movies have been glorifying the lives of extraordinary individuals. Films, ranging from musical legends to political icons, have not only shed light to their unbearable struggles but also highlighted how they overcame all of them to become who they are today.

Over the decades, biopics have proven to be one of the most successful mantras in gaining attention from movie lovers and here are the top 5 highest-grossing biopics of all time, measured by their worldwide box-office revenue.

1. Oppenheimer (2023)- ($975M)

Well, it does not take a lot of time and effort to figure out which film takes the crown in the category, even if you are not a big Hollywood fan. The Christopher Nolan masterpiece, as name suggests, chronicles the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the infamous nuclear physicist who was the mastermind for creating the first nuclear bomb used during WWII on Imperial Japan.

The film, however, is much deeper than that. It sheds light on the political and personal turmoil that Oppeheimer had to go through in his life. Cilian Murphy, who played the titular character in the movie, earned his first Oscar and played a major role alongside his co-stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and of course, Robert Downey Jr, to help the movie become the highest-grossing biopic of all time to this date.

Oppenheimer, which won a whopping 7 Oscars at the 96th Academy Awards, earned $975 million worldwide ($330 million domestic and $645 million international box office collection).

2. Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)- ($903M)

Bohemian Rhapsody becomes the second in command in this list. The Bryan Singer and Dexter Fletcher directed musical biopic chronicles the rise of the Queens and their legendary frontman and British singer, songwriter Freddie Mercury.

Despite being riddled with flaws, the movie went on to create waves globally, thanks to the exceptional portrayal of Mercury by Rami Malek which helped him win an Academy Award.

The movie deep dives into the highs and lows Mercury faced with popularity and his health, and his relationship with his bandmates, culminating in the Queen’s 1985 Live Aid performance. Bohemian Rhapsody is the third highest grossing musical biopic of all time, taking $903 million worldwide ($216 million in the US and $687 million internationally).

3. American Sniper (2014)- ($547M)

Clint Eastwood proved with his directorial brilliance that he is not only a star in front of the camera, but an equal genius in making a movie as well. The movie, based on the autobiography of Chris Kyle (played by Bradley Cooper,) the most lethal and feared sniper in US history, details his relationship with the war and the devastating and irreversible trauma it leaves.

This is one of the best, if not the best war movie of all time. The film earned $547 million globally ($350 in the US and $197 million in international box office).

4. The King’s Speech (2010)- ($471M)

The King’s Speech is a period drama that tells the story of Prince Albert who takes over the throne as King George VI when his older brother abdicates the throne. The movie goes on to explain how he reluctantly teams up with an unorthodox speech therapist, Lionel Libgue, to cure himself of his extreme stammer.

Colin Firth and Geoffrey Rush gave performances of a lifetime which earned the film four Oscars. The King’s Speech made $471 million worldwide of which $138 million was from the US and $332 million from international box office.

5. The Greatest Showman (2017)- ($469M)

The vibrant musical is inspired by the life of 19th century showman PT Burnam, who founded the Barnum and Bailey Circus. Hugh Jackman played the titular character in the movie which details his dramatic rise from poverty to becoming a celebrated entertainer and entrepreneur.

Despite getting mixed reviews from the critics, the movie proved to be successful in the box office, earning a total of $469 million worldwide ($174.3 million in the US and $294.7 million in the international box office).

(Source- Box Office Mojo)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

For more such stories, check out Hollywood

Must Read: Top 10 Iconic Retro Hollywood Actresses: From Audrey Hepburn To Marilyn Monroe

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News