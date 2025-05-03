Yup, the Wizarding World could’ve looked very different. When Hollywood caught Pottermania, everyone wanted a seat on the Hogwarts Express, including some huge stars who either passed, fizzled in auditions, or got magically recast.

From wizards who were nearly someone else to villains who just missed their dark mark, here are 10 actors who were this close to donning robes, casting spells, or sipping Butterbeer on set. Get ready for a wild game of “what if” that might just make you rewatch the movies with new faces in mind, at least in your imagination. Accio alternate timeline!

Tilda Swinton as Professor Trelawney

Before Emma Thompson floated into Hogwarts as the delightfully oddball Trelawney, the crystal ball almost landed in Tilda Swinton’s lap. Known for her ethereal screen presence, Swinton would’ve made the Divination professor extra cosmic. But she turned it down, citing scheduling conflicts at first, only to later admit she wasn’t into the whole Hogwarts vibe. Apparently, boarding school glamor wasn’t her thing. Who knew that the woman who played the White Witch in Narnia thought Harry Potter was too posh? Trelawney saw this coming. Probably in her tea leaves.

Robin Williams as Hagrid

Can you imagine Hagrid shouting, “You’re a wizard, Harry!” in Robin Williams’ lovable, rapid-fire voice? The comedy legend lobbied hard to play everyone’s favorite half-giant, but J.K. Rowling put her foot down: only British actors allowed! That same rule also dashed the Hogwarts dreams of Rosie O’Donnell and Drew Barrymore. While we didn’t get Williams’ whimsical take on the Keeper of Keys, Robbie Coltrane gave us a perfectly gruff and warm-hearted Hagrid. Still, it’s fun to imagine the Hut filled with Genie-level energy and a suspiciously American accent.

Rowan Atkinson as Voldemort

Yes, this isn’t a prank pulled by Fred and George, Mr. Bean himself was once considered to play the Dark Lord. Imagine the nose-less terror of Voldemort… with Rowan Atkinson’s comedic genius lurking beneath that snake-like face. Ultimately, the role (thankfully) went to Ralph Fiennes, who turned He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named into a terrifying, slithering force of evil. But picturing Atkinson delivering “Avada Kedavra” with a raised eyebrow and a comedic pause is the crossover no one asked for but everyone secretly wants. Mischief… definitely managed.

Henry Cavill as Cedric Diggory

Before Superman soared into theaters, Henry Cavill almost strutted onto the Hogwarts Quidditch pitch as Cedric Diggory. Fans were all in on the campaign, but the producers gave the golden boy role to Robert Pattinson instead. And boy, did it work out, for Pattinson, at least. Fast forward a few years, and Cavill again lost out to Pattinson in Twilight. Cavill’s wizarding and vampire dreams were dashed, but he got the last laugh, with a cape and a jawline strong enough to crush a Horcrux.

Rosamund Pike as Rita Skeeter

Years before she made you sleep with one eye open in Gone Girl, Rosamund Pike was offered the role of the quick-quilled, scandal-sniffing reporter Rita Skeeter. But Pike didn’t want to sign up for two films just to buzz around the Daily Prophet gossip columns for five minutes of screen time. Honestly? Fair. While we missed out on what could’ve been a deliciously icy Skeeter performance, Pike went on to write her own headlines. Still, you can’t help but picture her animorphing into a beetle like it’s no big deal.

Sean Connery as Dumbledore

Picture this: “You shall not pass, oh wait, wrong franchise, but same gravitas.” Sean Connery was offered the role of Dumbledore before Richard Harris donned the wizard robes. The producers clearly wanted some Bond-level magic in Hogwarts. But Connery wasn’t charmed by the fantasy genre, despite starring in Highlander and Dragonheart, which were basically wizard-adjacent. Maybe Hogwarts just didn’t have enough martinis for him. So Harris stepped in and gave us a wise, twinkly-eyed headmaster who was more beard than man, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Jude Law as Gilderoy Lockhart

Before he became the hottest Dumbledore the Wizarding World has ever seen, Jude Law nearly joined the Potterverse much earlier, as the obnoxiously charming Gilderoy Lockhart. But alas, Law was deemed too young (and probably too good-looking) to play the egomaniacal professor. Kenneth Branagh eventually snagged the role and gave us a Lockhart who was part hero, part hair product commercial. Fun fact: Alan Cumming also turned down the role after learning he’d be paid less than the kids. Even magical egos need magical paychecks.

Saoirse Ronan as Luna Lovegood

Whimsical. Wise. Wonderfully weird. That’s Luna Lovegood. And Saoirse Ronan, Oscar darling and indie film powerhouse, auditioned to play the dreamy Ravenclaw. She didn’t get it, of course, and the role went to Evanna Lynch, who embodied Luna’s floaty brilliance like she’d been plucked straight from Rowling’s pages. Ronan later shrugged off the loss, noting she’s better off doing quirky coming-of-age hits and Wes Anderson masterpieces. And honestly, she’s probably right. But admit it, you kind of want to see her rocking a lion hat in the Quidditch stands.

Ian McKellen as Dumbledore

Talk about magical déjà vu. Ian McKellen was offered the role of Dumbledore, twice. Once while Richard Harris was still technically breathing fire (figuratively), and again after Harris passed. But McKellen declined both times. Why? Because Harris didn’t think too kindly of McKellen’s acting chops, famously calling him “technically brilliant but passionless.” Yikes. Not one to dance on a rival’s magical grave, McKellen stepped aside, letting Michael Gambon take the Elder Wand. Meanwhile, McKellen got to keep being Gandalf, and honestly, there’s no room for two white-bearded wizards on one résumé.

Tim Roth as Snape

Before Alan Rickman eternally claimed the role of Severus Snape, Tim Roth was cast, and then promptly vanished from the project like he’d downed a bottle of Polyjuice Potion. Roth had to bow out due to scheduling conflicts with Planet of the Apes (ouch), leaving Rickman to slither in and give us the most deliciously complicated anti-hero of the series. Roth later admitted to having some regrets. But let’s face it: no one could’ve glared quite like Rickman. That hair, that voice, that dramatic cape turn, it was Snape or nothing.

