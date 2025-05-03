Many of us grew up watching reruns of the classic 1940s animated show Knock Knock, so we all know and love Woody Woodpecker. But did you know a live-action Woody Woodpecker movie was released in 2017? Chances are, you might’ve missed it! The film never made it to US theaters, but it got a proper release in Latin America, where Woody is a lot more popular.

Reception For Woody Woodpecker

When it came out, the movie didn’t exactly win over hearts; critics and audiences alike weren’t too impressed. For example, its Rotten Tomatoes‘ Tomatometer score is just 13% from 8 reviews. The Popcorn Meter was a bit more generous, with 36% from over 250 ratings. On IMDb, the film has a rating of 4.2 out of 10, based on 5.7 thousand user ratings. At the box office, it made a little over $15 million (via Box Office Mojo). The film was a failure, to say the least. But surprisingly, it now has a sequel. Yep, it’s titled Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp, and it was released last year in 2024.

Where Is Woody Woodpecker Finding Popularity Now?

Now, let’s get back to the main point. Woody Woodpecker (2017) is finally getting a new breath of life. It’s currently in the Top 10 list of Netflix films globally, at the fourth spot, to be precise (at the time of writing). It has garnered 5.5 million views this week alone and is on the Top 10 list in 68 countries. It has remained on the Top 10 list for the past three weeks.

In North America, the movie didn’t catch on in the US or Canada. Interestingly, though, it did make it into the Top 10 in Mexico. Over in South America, it’s a different story. The film is doing well in Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia, Honduras, Trinidad and Tobago, and other countries. Meanwhile, in the Middle East, both Saudi Arabia and the UAE showed it some love by placing it in their Top 10. As for Europe, the UK, like other English-speaking countries mentioned above, didn’t give it much spotlight. Based on this data, it’s pretty clear that the movie hasn’t really caught on in its home turf, English-speaking countries.

About Woody Woodpecker

Now, about the plot, it’s pretty straightforward. A big-shot lawyer gets fired from his firm and heads to a peaceful little town to build a huge mansion on land he inherited, planning to flip it for profit. But there’s one major obstacle: none other than Woody Woodpecker himself. To be honest, the post-credit scene ends up being more entertaining than the movie itself. The whole thing is clearly aimed at kids, with a basic storyline and plenty of slapstick humor better suited for a younger audience.

The movie, directed by Alex Zamm, has its biggest drawback in its plot. It’s simply not engaging enough for a mature audience. Eric Bauza voices Woody Woodpecker, and Timothy Omundson plays the lawyer.

Overall, if you want to watch the film, you can give it a try. But it’s really meant for children. It might even remind you of some 90s direct-to-home-video movies.

