Marvel Studios’ superhero movie Thunderbolts* is out in theatres now, and it has received fantastic reviews from critics and viewers alike. The film revolves around a group of misfit anti-heroes who find themselves in a death trap masterminded by Valentina Allegra. The ragtag team must set aside their differences and accomplish a dangerous mission while dealing with their past demons. If you liked Thunderbolts* or are fond of watching action films in general, we recommend checking out these overlooked action movies. All these films are streaming on various Indian OTT platforms. We hope you will enjoy watching these films as much as we enjoyed handpicking them for you.

1. Nobody (Release Year – 2021)

Streaming Platform – Jio Hotstar

Plot: The action thriller features Bob Odenkirk (of Better Call Saul fame) as a neglected father and husband who lives an uneventful and boring life. But one night, after thieves break into his home, it triggers in him the highly trained killer he once was. He tries to get even with the intruders, which sparks a chain of violent events, and he crosses paths with a dangerous Russian gangster.

2. The Foreigner (Release Year – 2017)

Streaming Platform – Lionsgate Play

Plot: Helmed by Martin Campbell (Director – GoldenEye, Casino Royale), the film follows the story of a London-based Chinese restaurant owner (played by Jackie Chan), whose daughter is killed in a terrorist attack. His relentless quest to find the killers leads him to a government official (Pierce Brosnan), who might be the only key to finding the perpetrators.

3. Hanna (Release Year – 2011)

Streaming Platform – Netflix

Plot: The film revolves around the titular teenage girl Hanna (Saoirse Ronan), trained by her ex-CIA father (Eric Bana) to be a lethal assassin. When her father sends Hanna on a critical mission, she avoids detection to reach Berlin. But she becomes the target of a relentless CIA agent (Cate Blanchett) and begins to uncover the dark truth about who she really is.

4. RED (Release Year – 2010)

Streaming Platform – Amazon Prime Video, Lionsgate Play

Plot: When a former CIA agent, Frank Moses (played by Bruce Willis), becomes the target of an elite squad of hi-tech assassins, he joins forces with his old team to unearth the truth behind the deadly attack. The explosive action-comedy film also features Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, Helen Mirren, Karl Urban, and Mary-Louise Parker in important roles.

5. The Beekeeper (Release Year – 2024)

Streaming Platform – Lionsgate Play

Plot: Helmed by David Ayer, the explosive actioner features Jason Statham in the titular role of a highly skilled assassin, who goes on a brutal rampage after his close friend commits suicide and gets bankrupt in a phishing scam.

6. The Old Guard (Release Year – 2020)

Streaming Platform – Netflix

Plot: The superhero film is about a group of immortal mercenaries led by Andy (Charlize Theron) who protect the world from various dangers. But when their long-kept secret threatens to be exposed, they must act fast to retain their freedom.

7. The Accountant (Release Year – 2016)

Streaming Platform – Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar

Plot: The film features Ben Affleck as an autistic accountant, Christian Wolff, who uncooks the accounts of powerful criminal organizations. When he accepts his next assignment, he uncovers a deadly conspiracy that puts his lethal skills to the ultimate test, and that’s when he crosses paths with his brother (Jon Bernthal).

8. Upgrade (Release Year – 2018)

Streaming Platform – ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Plot: Set in the year 2046, the film follows the story of a mechanic, Grey Trace (played by Logan Marshall-Green), whose life takes a U-turn after his wife is murdered and leaves him paralyzed. He accepts an offer to modify his body using a high-tech implant. After he gets a new life with superhuman abilities, he makes it his mission to take revenge on his wife’s killers using his newfound powers.

9. The Suicide Squad (Release Year – 2021)

Streaming Platform – Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Directed by James Gunn, the film follows a group of expendable anti-heroes, including Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, and Peacemaker, who are conditionally released from prison to execute a high-stakes mission. To save the world, they must join forces to find an evil scientist behind the mysterious Project Starfish.

10. Road House (Release Year – 2024)

Streaming Platform – Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity), the stylishly executed action flick follows a former UFC fighter, Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal), who accepts the job of a bouncer at a roadhouse to earn some money. But he must deal with a ruthless gangster who wants to take over the place.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: How Does Thunderbolts* Ending Connect To The Fantastic Four: First Steps? Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News