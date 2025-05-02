Thunderbolts* may have started as the MCU’s band of misfits, think super soldiers with emotional baggage and assassins with trust issues, but by the time the credits roll, this ragtag squad does a complete 180. What began as a “who are these people?” journey quickly morphs into a pivotal chapter in Marvel’s ever-expanding Multiverse Saga.

Sure, we got our share of redemption arcs, witty banter, and chaotic teamwork, but just when you think the movie has wrapping up, it hurls one cosmic curveball straight into Phase 6. Forget side quests, Thunderbolts* ends by punching a hole into something much bigger. And if you’re wondering what this has to do with stretchy scientists and a certain blue-eyed Thing… well, the final moments set the stage for something fantastically unexpected.

Thunderbolts* Connections To Fantastic Four: First Steps

Thunderbolts* may have wrapped up its chaotic storyline, but the post-credits scene yanked the curtain wide open on the MCU’s cosmic future, and it’s got many Fantastic vibes. Just as Yelena and the New Avengers are getting used to their shiny new team name and a refurbished Avengers Tower, they’re hit with a cosmic curveball: a crisis in space. No big deal, right? Until the monitors light up with a clear image of an interdimensional ship slicing through the atmosphere and shows it is none other than the iconic rocket of Marvel’s First Family, the Fantastic Four.

This isn’t just a casual Easter egg. It’s the first bold step toward The Fantastic Four: First Steps crashing directly into Earth-616, and no, not metaphorically. In true MCU fashion, alternate timelines are set to collapse, realities are colliding like overbooked multiversal airlines, and the Fantastic Four are officially en route to the Sacred Timeline.

What’s especially juicy? This arrival hints at The Fantastic Four: First Steps ending with the destruction (or escape) from their own doomed universe. And who’s there to greet them? Not just any group of heroes, but two rival “Avengers” teams, Yelena’s rebranded crew and Sam Wilson’s more official unit. The dynamic? Awkward. The possibilities? Endlessly chaotic. The setup for Avengers: Doomsday? Perfection.

What’s Next In The MCU After Thunderbolts*?

Oh, just the small matter of Marvel blowing up the entire team dynamic playbook. With the New Avengers now officially introduced (thanks to Valentina’s surprise press conference and a snazzy logo drop), the MCU is steering into uncharted waters, and they’re murky with multiversal chaos, political posturing, and more anti-hero drama than you can shake a vibranium shield at.

In the comics, the New Avengers were rebels, unsanctioned vigilantes dodging the government’s eye, not front and center on news broadcasts. But in true MCU twist fashion, the cinematic New Avengers are basically government mascots. Backed by Valentina and flaunting new uniforms, they’re suddenly the face of superhero PR, whether Sam Wilson likes it or not. And judging by his reaction in the Thunderbolts post-credits scene… he does not like it.

This flips the traditional roles. Once the golden children, Sam’s team may end up operating off-grid, while Valentina’s motley crew becomes the face of lawful heroism. Expect serious tension when both groups cross paths in Avengers: Doomsday, a potential hero vs. hero clash that could rival Civil War levels of drama.

Plus, with the Fantastic Four’s flashy arrival on Earth-616, things are about to get really weird and fast. Between multiversal cleanups, uneasy alliances, and Bob/Sentry’s existential dread, the New Avengers might be in over their heads. Buckle up.

