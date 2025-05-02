Now that Coachella is done and dusted for this year, there’s another music festival waiting to excite fans. Lollapalooza is back and better than ever as the summer season has dawned. From star-studded headliners, intriguing live music to enticing lineups, this season of the annual festival has it all.

From top names like Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo to names like Martin Garrix and Gracie Abrams, this year’s Lollapalooza is set to be a massive hit. From dates, venue, tickets and merchandise to where the fans can stream, here’s a brief guide of all the important information available.

Lollapalooza 2025: Dates, Venue & Merchandise

Lollapalooza will take place from July 31 to August 3, 2025 at the Grant Park in Chicago, on the shores of Lake Michigan. Four days of fun and frolic can be expected from the music festival. The online store has all kinds of merchandise available to purchase for those interested in it.

Lollapalooza 2025: Tickets & Streaming

Tickets to the 2025 Lollapalooza are on right sale now. One-day general admission passes start at $189 and fans can choose between general admission, GA+, VIP and platinum. Four-day passes fall in the range of $415 to $4,550, depending on the tier selected. Platinum tickets start at $2,080 for a one-day pass. Lollapalooza will be streamed on Hulu.

Lollapalooza 2025: Headliners & Artist Lineup

Day 1: Thursday, July 31, 2025

Tyler, The Creator

Luke Combs

Gracie Abrams

Dom Dolla

Cage the Elephant

Sierra Ferrell

Role Model

Royel Otis

Alex Warren

Day 2: Friday, August 1, 2025

Olivia Rodrigo

Korn

Djo

Bleachers

Wallows

T-Pain

Knock2

Foster the People

Del Water Gap

Day 3: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Rüfüs Du Sol

Twice

Doechii

Clairo

Young Miko

Mk.gee

Two Friends

Marina

Day 4: Sunday, August 3, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter

A$AP Rocky

Martin Garrix

The Marías

Dominic Fike

Still Woozy

Finneas

Remi Wolf

Lollapalooza: History Of Music Festival

Lollapalooza started off in 1991 as a touring event but became a massive weapon of globalizing the game of modern music festivals. It is one of the largest live music events in the world and amongst the longest-running festivals in the United States of America. While Chicago is the home to the music festival in the USA, Lollapalooza has also gone international.

From Buenos Aires, Argentina to Mumbai, India, the music festival has crossed boundaries and entertained fans around the world using all kinds of music, be it pop, rock, techno, EDM or more. Fans are buzzing to be a part of the 2025 Lollapalooza with tickets selling out like hotcakes as the supporters ensure their golden chance to witness their favorite artists live.

