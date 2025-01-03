Sabrina Carpenter couldn’t have predicted how ‘Espresso’ would brew up such a storm. Released in April, the song defied her own doubts and became a runaway hit, topping Spotify’s charts in 2024 with a staggering 1.6 billion streams.

Carpenter herself, at just 25, confessed that she never imagined the track would resonate the way it did.

She had reservations about its timing, thinking coffee-themed music might be more suited to the fall than a summer release. However, as she reflected in an interview, sometimes belief in one’s own work is enough.

Sabrina Carpenter Wasn’t Sure if the Song Would Connect to Her Fans

“I remember deciding to put this song out in the beginning of summer and thinking espresso, coffee is kind of more of a fall beverage,” Carpenter explained, per People Magazine. “I really didn’t know if it would connect, but the sentiment and the sound of the song and the confidence that it kind of just carries along with it was something that I really believed in.”

“So I had literally no idea that anyone would like it, but I liked it, and that was kind of all that mattered to me in that moment, and something I try to remember over and over again,” she added.

That belief clearly paid off—’Espresso’ became a centerpiece of her acclaimed album Short n’ Sweet, earning her six Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Sabrina Carpenter on How Addictive Her Song ‘Espresso’ Is

Interestingly, ‘Espresso’ wasn’t conceived with its addictive charm in mind. Carpenter described the song as “somewhat addictive” and said its success felt like pure serendipity.

“I think that’s the whole point of it. It’s like somewhat addictive. It’s really all kismet the way that worked out,” she said. “I didn’t write it with that in mind. So I’m thrilled to hear that. But thank you for listening so many times, even if you weren’t aware of it.”

She even partnered with Dunkin’ Donuts to create Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso, a collaboration she called “kismet” given the song’s coffee-centric vibe.

In another candid moment, Carpenter revealed the song was born out of a personal “manifestation tactic.”

At the time, no one seemed romantically interested in her, and she decided to channel that longing into a track brimming with confidence and allure. She has “always been a bit delusional, in that sense,” Carpenter joked in an earlier interview.

The success of Short n’ Sweet extends beyond the studio. Carpenter wrapped up her North American tour in November and is set to take Europe by storm this spring.

Fans also got to see her in a different light with ‘A Nonsense Christmas,’ her Netflix holiday special featuring music and surprise appearances from stars like Shania Twain and Chappell Roan.

