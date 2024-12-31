This year may have produced a lot of good music, but if there is one song that has dominated 2024 and the music charts, it’s Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter. Be it the catchy beats, the fun lyrics, or the whole summer song vibe, the track ticked all the boxes and brought the singer to the forefront.

She gained instant popularity as a singer and has been basking in the glory of her album Short n’ Sweet. When it comes to Espresso, how did Sabrina create it and did she have any doubts about it while it was in production? Here’s what the 25-year-old revealed about her viral pop track of the year.

Did Sabrina Carpenter Have Doubts About Her Viral Pop Hit Espresso?

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Sabrina was delighted to find out that the number one song on the interviewer’s Spotify Wrapped was Espresso. The singer called it “a fun song for so many reasons” and was happy to hear that people had listened to the track a lot more than they thought they truly had. “I think that’s the whole point of it. It’s like somewhat addictive. It’s really all kismet the way that worked out,” Sabrina replied.

She stated that she didn’t write the song with any of the viral success in mind but she is really happy to hear how much people loved it. On being asked if she had guessed “it would blow up the way” that it did, she said, “When something kind of takes on a life of its own, it’s sort of like you have to have some sort of awareness.” Sabrina then broke down the process.

The songwriter disclosed that she wasn’t sure if espresso would be fit as a summer song since it was a fall beverage. “I really didn’t know if it would connect,” she stated, adding that “the sentiment and the sound of the song and the confidence” the song carries along was what she believed in. “I had literally no idea that anyone would like it, but I liked it,” she accepted.

Sabrina Carpenter On Upcoming Music & Future Plans

That was what mattered to her the most at that moment, and it’s what she “tries to remember over and over again,” the very belief in her music and its process. On the plans she has ahead, Sabrina disclosed that she is always “thinking one year ahead consistently.” The actress added that she started thinking of what would happen after Short n’ Sweet as she was making it.

Sabrina said she could not reveal more than that, but she is very excited about the new year. She concluded by adding that she is allowing herself “the space to grow and have fun with it” without taking anything too seriously.

