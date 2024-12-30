The Real Housewives franchise has quite a successful slate of US editions including Orange County, Beverly Hills, Salt Lake City, Potomac, and more. New Jersey is currently put on pause, Atlanta faced a cast mix up and New York City is the only fully rebooted edition of the franchise. Fans have been waiting for a new city or state to take the center stage since quite a while.

It seems like Bravo may have heard the demands of the audience. As per a recent report, there seems to be a The Real Housewives of Rhode Island edition in production. While producer Andy Cohen has kept his lips sealed, here’s what we know about the speculated reality show in the works.

Is The Real Housewives Of Rhode Island Happening?

The rumors of a potential Rhode Island edition have been fueled by a number of different sources. According to WJAR, a local portal of Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Film and Television Office did not confirm or deny whether the reality series was being filmed in the area. Christina Malczyn, a resident of the place, talked to the portal about her thoughts regarding it.

“I love all the shows. I think it’ll be great for Rhode Island to bring more attention to us. Put us on the map,” she said and added that though they are a small state, she would love to see the place represented. The local also suggested East Greenwich and Newport as potential filming spots. On the other hand, a Reddit user claims to be “connected to the production.”

Rumored Cast Of The Real Housewives Of Rhode Island

They alleged a few potential members of the cast, some of which include Ashley Laconetti Haibon, Camilla Akbas, Jacklyne Tasca, Kristina Tasca, Lindsay Ladeluca, and Lauren Pannone-Tasca. The user claimed that the production was also in touch with Vanessa Carlton but she was either not interested or is undecided. A TikTok user also fueled the RHORI rumors.

According to the netizen, Bravo has been contacting prominent Rhode Island residents to film a show in the state. They claimed that it was pitched to have a Southern Charm type feel. For the unversed, Southern Charm is another hit reality series that airs on Bravo since the past few years. If all of this wasn’t enough to fan the flame, an account popped up on social media.

The Real Housewives Of Rhode Island Instagram Page

“Your first look at The Real Housewives of Rhode Island,” the first post of the account @realhousewivesofrhodeisland wrote next to an image of a logo of the series. It is unconfirmed if it is an official page or a fan account. Meanwhile, fans are confused about what to believe and what not to. It is also yet to be affirmed if the reported filming is for a pilot or a network pitch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Real Housewives of Rhode Island (@realhousewivesofrhodeisland)

