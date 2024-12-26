The lives of reality television stars are often glamorous, dramatic, and quite explosive. With all the limelight also comes a lot of pressure, expectations, and a lot of financial prosperity. Garcelle Beauvais of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has amassed a good amount of money from her reality TV stint and has invested in properties, one of them being her beach house.

She bought the cottage back in May 2022 and spent more than two years renovating it as per her tastes and preferences. Now, the 58-year-old is more than happy to flaunt it and her tour revealed all the design details she made sure to incorporate. Here’s everything we know about her property.

Inside RHOBH Star Garcelle Beauvais’ Beach House

Kitchen and downstairs design

Garcelle’s beach home resides in Oxnard, California. It incorporates a modern white exterior with black details. “This has been my baby for the past three years, and finally it’s here. This is where I want my kids to hang out, my grandson, friends, my kids’ friends,” she told Bravo. The space has wooden floorings, a clean vibe, and lots of different colors sprinkled around.

The abode has plenty of fresh air from its multiple windows, and the kitchen boasts of blue cabinets with black details. “I’m obsessed with my hood,” Garcelle said and added that it matched her front door. Her powder room also features a unique bamboo-like wallpaper, giving it a very earthy and beach shack kinda look. “This wallpaper I’ve had for three years in storage because I loved it so much and I knew I wanted to use it,” she expressed.

Bunk rooms and primary bedroom

There’s a bunk room upstairs, with three queen-size bunk beds, as well as an additional guest room. The main bedroom has more of the beach vibe with a simple white wall and a blue marble accent wall on the side of the fireplace. The bedside lamp has a bamboo shade top and a black bottom adding a unique touch. “This lamp right here is designed by Lenny Kravitz. So, I like to say ‘I go to bed every night with Lenny Kravitz,'” Garcelle joked.

Rooftop deck, also known as party central

She then flaunted her rooftop deck which she called the party central. It has plenty of seating space, speakers for loud music, a fireplace for warmth and aesthetic, and a hot tub for luxury purposes. “I really wanted it to be spacious and fun,” the television personality and socialite further stated.

When it comes to decorations, there’s also a cherry blossom tree and a white coral piece given by friend and fellow Beverly Hills cast member Kyle Richards. She stated that she loves that it’s white as it matched the whole “fresh and beachy” vibe she wanted for this whole beach house of hers.

