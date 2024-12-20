The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has a cast full of women who bring the heat and drama. Be it glitz, glam, parties, arguments, fights, feuds, and breakups, these housewives know exactly how to amp things up. The currently airing 14th season also has a new face: Bozoma Saint John.

The marketing executive has worked for some of the top brands and has been a key industry member. Her entry into a reality television show shook some feathers. Here’s what the businesswoman, who has worked for Netflix in the past, revealed about her experience on the show, the drama between the cast, and her thoughts on the franchise.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Bozoma Saint John On Cast Drama

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Bozoma opened up about being a part of the show and how she was not shocked by all the drama but entertained by it instead. “I’m not a person who is just going to listen to one side of the story and go with it. I’m paying attention,” she explained, adding that there were ways to solve recurring problems.

“If everybody could just shut up for a second, and we actually talked about things in order, we could probably figure out the center of the issue pretty quickly,” the marketing offer stated. Bozoma added that she is not the show’s chief, so she does not intervene. However, if anyone from the cast wants her opinion, she will happily help them find a solution.

“But sometimes people aren’t looking for the solution. They just want to yell,” she commented on the feuds between the RHOBH cast members. Bozoma also disclosed her thoughts on the franchise and felt that its title was a beautiful fit for the current status of its editions.

Bozoma Saint John On The Housewives Concept

“It’s the evolution of housewives. How we appear has changed,” she said about the show being titled “Housewives” even though none of them were married. “I think each of the women on the show is representing a slice of women who are out in the world and that everyone can identify with,” she felt. Bozoma also revealed she asked her daughter before joining the show.

Did Bozoma Saint John Ask Her Daughter’s Permission Before Joining The Show?

“I wanted to make sure that anybody in my life who would be featured was okay with it,” she explained, pointing out that her participation did not mean her family wanted to participate. The show would film the inside of their house, “where she lives, sleeps, and feels safe,” so it was important for her daughter to be okay with it. Only after her daughter gave the nod, she agreed to do RHOBH.

