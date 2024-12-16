Apart from the glitz, glamour, and friendships, some of the most anticipated aspects of The Real Housewives franchise are the arguments, feuds, and drama. Dorit Kemsley, cast member of the Beverly Hills edition, has now revealed that they are asked to save the arguments for filming.

All editions of the reality television series feature interesting equations and cast dynamics. But it’s interesting for the fans that the producers expect all the tension between the cast to unfold strictly on camera, thus strengthening the build-up. Here’s what Kemsley divulged about the same.

Dorit Kemsley On The Real Housewives Cast Saving Their Arguments For Filming

During her conversation with Vogue, the reality star revealed that even though onscreen there’s a lot of drama with the constant tiffs and fights between cast members, offscreen, in real life, she “prefers as little drama as possible.” It also helps that she is expected, just like the other cast members, to save the drama when the cameras are rolling.

Kemsley joked that if any of the fighting or major discussions happened offscreen, the producers would kill them. “It’s an unspoken rule. You sign up and it’s a year-long commitment, and it’s a little unfair if you were to have those conversations without the cameras,” she explained. The 48-year-old also disclosed how things were when she first joined RHOBH in season 7.

Kemsley stated that the cast members were not even allowed to continue having conversations outside the filming schedule when she first started. “They wanted everything on camera. And I think that’s the way it should be. It’s what we’re being paid to do,” she said. As a result, the drama gets captured on camera and eventually featured in the episodes when they air.

Dorit Kemsley’s Dramatic RHOBH Storylines

Regardless, there is no shortage of drama when it comes to Dorit Kemsley. In the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she has two major storylines running. One is her divorce from Paul “PK” Kemsley, which coincides with his alleged drinking problems. The other is her ongoing feud with fellow cast member Kyle Richards.

The two friends have been having a rough patch since the season 13 reunion. And there seems to be no end to their arguments. On the other hand, their husbands are still thick as thieves. For the unversed, the four of them, including Dorit, Kyle, PK, and Kyle’s husband Mauricio, used to be close and hung out together as a quartet regularly years ago.

Now, things have changed. Dorit is undergoing a divorce from PK, and Kyle has separated from Mauricio. The latter have yet to officially file for divorce even though they announced their split last year. Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been actively featuring all these storylines, with a few others introduced by other cast members.

