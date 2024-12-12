The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley seems to have had enough of her fellow cast members saying things about her behind her back. The fashion designer is unhappy with the hypocrisy of some of the homemakers, and she’s making sure to let her opinion be known point-blank.

Kemsley is also going through stuff in her personal life, including her divorce from her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley. The season has seen the 48-year-old wade through it all: separation from her partner, troubled friendships, and alleged financial issues. Here’s what Dorit said about the other cast members having strong opinions about her but behind her back.

Dorit Kemsley Slams RHOBH Cast For ‘Talking Sh*t’ Behind Her Back

The television personality spoke to Vogue about how she likes it when others “are talking sh*t” about her. Dorit explained that if they do not have “the balls to say it” on her face, they’ll do so in their confessionals, behind her back. Eventually, when all episodes air, she will find out who said what. “I always think that’s such a chicken way out,” she said.

She pointed out that she enjoys being sassy and fun and making comments but feels it should “echo what you say when you’re with the person” and not be different from it. “There are some women in the group who will be very silent and not share their feelings,” Dorit disclosed, adding that the same people would then flash their thoughts out in confessionals.

Kyle Richards And Dorit Kemsley’s Ongoing Tiff On RHOBH

“And they’ve got a lot to say,” she mused. Though she agreed that was the nature of the show. Meanwhile, the drama on RHOBH has been boiling over. Since the season 13 reunion, things between Dorit and Kyle have gone off the track. The drama has only further escalated this season.

About the same, she said, “There’s stuff with Kyle and I that’s going on, and it hurts and bothers me the most.” Dorit divulged that she hadn’t heard from Kyle “in a couple of months” but recently got a text from her. She claimed that Kyle was “trying to silence” her. The RHOBH star added, “It was so manipulative, it was so calculated.” It’s unclear if the two will sort things out.

Allegations Of Made-Up Divorce Against Dorit and PK Kemsley

Meanwhile, a former producer of The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently alleged that Dorit and PK were faking their divorce storyline. Carlos King claimed on his podcast that a source told him the couple were doing this to ensure steady revenue from the show. He stated that the divorce storyline clubbed with PK’s alleged alcoholism and drinking issues, was not accurate or organic. For more updates, check out the TV and Hollywood News section.

