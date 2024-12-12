In the world of reality television, things change fast. Those who are once friends can quickly turn on one another. Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsely from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills used to get along well. But things have turned sour between the two reality stars amidst separations from their husbands, Mauricio Umansky and Paul “PK” Kemsley.

All four of them used to be tight at one point, but things have unraveled over the last couple of months. It recently appeared that Kyle was still in touch with PK despite his divorce from Dorit. Here’s what happened and what Kyle had to say in response to the surprised reactions of others.

Is Kyle Richards Still In Contact With Dorit Kemsley’s Estranged Husband PK

An episode of the reality show featured Garcelle Beauvais musing about how “interesting” it was that Umansky and PK were still so connected, yet ironically, Kye and Dorit aren’t anymore. “Well, how about that PK reaches out to me?” Kyle asked. A shocked Garcelle questioned, “What? He does?”

Her surprise even carried to the confessional, where she commented “Holy sh*t” about the situation. Kyle then spoke to E! News and revealed her equation with PK. “Of course, after being friends for 10 years, I have text messages with PK, but they were referring to DMs of memes, which we’ve always done,” the 55-year-old explained.

Kyle Richards On Her Continued Equation With PK

She added that she and PK send each other memes back and forth all the time. Kyle pointed out that whenever she and Dorit had issues, PK would stay out of it. The original RHOBH homemakers continued that in the past. Dorit often said that regardless of whether they were speaking to one another or not, PK and Kyle kept sending each other memes.

Kyle also said that Dorit often found them laughing about the memes and said they were like brother and sister. She added that since things between the married couple have changed, the fun equation between her and PK “became an issue now.” She also joked about the situation. Kyle said that despite both of them undergoing a separation, it did not pull them closer.

Kyle Richards About Ongoing Feud With Dorit Kemsley

“I went into this season wanting very much to repair things right out of the gate,” the Beverly Hills star said. She described how they were going through something similar, precisely why she wanted to make an effort. Kyle said she thought it was ridiculous for them to have a “negative energy” between them instead of “leaning on each other during this time.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s Son, Jack, Ditched The Spotlight For Humble Bartending Job At This Trendy Parisian Eatery?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News