Big Brother first started as a lone concept but has since expanded into a franchise consisting of several spinoff shows and international adaptations. Celebrity Big Brother was one such edition that managed to become loved and appreciated. But much to the dismay of fans, the production hasn’t been consistent with the release of its seasons over the course of time.

It has been two years since the last season of Celebrity Big Brother and fans do not want to wait any longer. Will the celebrity captive reality show return to the television screens for its fourth season anytime soon? Here’s what the executive producers of the popular series recently dished out.

Will Celebrity Big Brother Return With Season 4?

Allison Grodner, one of the executive producers of Celebrity Big Brother, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the reality show’s future. During the conversation, the portal asked her when the show would return. Grodner responded, “We’ve been saying the same thing.” Further expanding on it, she pointed out, “If you look at it, and again, we can’t speak for CBS, the history of Celebrity Big Brother has it going against the Winter Olympics.”

The first season of the show came out in February 2018 right around the time of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. The third season came out in February 2022, at the time of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. But that wasn’t always the case. The second season of Celebrity Big Brother aired from January to February 2019 when the Winter Olympics weren’t being hosted. When EW pointed that out, the EP had to ultimately agree.

“That’s true. We did try the back-to-back, and we’ve heard rumblings that might be the way that Celebrity is utilized.” Previous reports have also hinted at the show’s network CBS going for a neck to neck with the Winter Olympics which come every four years, just like the Summer Olympics. Even though these are the plans of the network, the producers are trying their best to attempt for more seasons instead of the potential one season every four years which is dependent on the Winter Olympics cycle.

Producers Reveal What Factors Decide Celebrity Big Brother’s Return

“We can’t speak for CBS, but we agree with you. We think Celebrity is its own thing and is worthy of being on every other year or annually,” Grodner mused. Calling it “a lot of fun,” she hopes to see the show return sooner and more frequently. Rich Meehan, who is also an executive producer of the show, added a few comments of his own as he spoke to the portal.

He divulged that he would love for the show to come back sooner but also clearly mentioned that “there are usually much bigger things in play” than just wanting it back. Meehan stated how the show’s scheduling and airtime are some of the factors that are bigger than the series. Regardless of the technical details, he mentioned that they loved doing Celebrity Big Brother.

The producer added that it would be fun to do it again but they will have to “wait and see how many scripted shows are happening.” Meanwhile, if the Winter Olympics cycle is to go by, the next edition is set for February 2026.

