Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marriage is on rocky grounds. Even though the couple is currently separated, they have yet to file for divorce to end things officially. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been having a hard time dealing with the aftermath of it for the past few months.

Richards and Umansky separated to give each other space to figure out what they wanted to do with their relationship. The Dancing with the Star alum even moved out of their house. Over the last few months, Richards has been feeling anxious and annoyed, and reportedly, divorce is a thought she has considered, though the socialite has yet to act on it.

Has Kyle Richards Been Embarrassed By Mauricio Umansky’s Trysts?

Richards has had enough of Umansky’s “embarrassing” behavior. It is no secret that Umansky has been dating and enjoying his life for the past couple of months. He is often spotted hanging out with women, and the reality star is unhappy. As per Life & Style magazine, she has not favored how openly he has romanced other women in the open, knowing that he is still legally married despite their split.

The real estate agent was first linked to his choreographer and dance partner on Dancing with the Stars. More recently, he was spotted kissing another woman in Greece. Fans, expecting the two to reconcile after some time apart, have been surprised by his romantic liaisons. Any hopes of reconciliation they kept seemed to be quashed over the months.

“It’s embarrassing for Kyle and their daughters. She doesn’t like him very much, even if she puts a good face on it,” the source told the portal.

They pointed out that Richards has been very respectful of Morgan Wade’s still-married status and has not commented on it. For the uninitiated, reports of a romance between her and Wade were prevalent a while ago.

Has Kyle Richards Been Anxious To Divorce Mauricio Umansky?

“The truth is, Kyle’s anxious to wrap it up and divorce Mauricio, but the messy, pain in the butt process is taking a long time, and he would love to stop it, but he knows that it’s not exactly possible with Richards being adamant. The 54-year-old allegedly had a “whole breakdown” at work earlier this year.

According to the source’s claims, the 55-year-old has had enough, and her patience has been thin. “She’s close to telling Mauricio exactly what she thinks of him, a few choice expletives included,” they claimed. Further, the report alleged that Richards thought Umansky “should have the decency not to advertise his extracurricular activities for the world to see.”

Despite the source’s claim, Richards is yet to file for divorce. The status of their relationship is still up in the air. New episodes of RHOBH continue to showcase the changes in their equation. Previously, she hinted on Watch What Happens Live that the decision to split originated from her side. “Kyle finally pulled the trigger and hasn’t looked back. She needed to move on,” Life & Style reported in a previous story.

