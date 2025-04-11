Teddi Mellencamp revealed she had cancer and has been undergoing treatment for it a few years ago and has been open about her tough battle ever since. Recently, she also confirmed that her cancer is now stage 4, which is very deadly. Her friends have been there for her throughout this as she grapples with life.

Recently, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star divulged that her father, John Mellencamp, has even started planning her burial while she deals with her cancer journey. Here’s what the reality star revealed about the shocking revelation and how the father and daughter spoke about burials and wills.

Teddi Mellencamp’s Father Planning For Her Burial Amid Cancer Battle?

During a recent episode of the Two T’s In A Pod podcast that she co-hosts with Tamra Judge, Teddi spoke about a recent conversation she had with her father revolving around the aftermath of death. “Yesterday my dad calls 11 times in a row,” she started. Teddi then called him back and told him she was in the bathroom. “Let me live a little,” she jokingly told John.

She then revealed that her father replied, “I just want to make sure you’re going to be in our group family mausoleum.” She then asked if there would be any space for her kids decades later. For the unversed, Teddi has three kids, Slate, Cruz, and Dove, that she shares with her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave, from whom she officially filed for divorce in November last year.

Teddi Mellencamp continued that her father replied, “Well, there’s going to be the top five, and then we’re gonna have little areas around it, and then that’s where everyone’s going to get buried.” She then asked him if she had to make such a big decision yet. Her father had a reply to that dilemma as well.

“You’re doing your will right now, so you may as well put it in there,” Teddi’s father told her. She then joked that she would engrave “hot girls never die” on her tombstone. Teddi has been open about her cancer journey and has revealed that even after her surgery, there were more tumors found in her.

Some were in her brain, while others were in her lungs. “These are all a direct result of my melanoma,” she explained and revealed that additional mutations will be removed via immunotherapy. Teddi Mellencamp has been steadfast and determined to beat it but is also preparing for worst-case scenarios.

She was first hospitalized after she had severe and debilitating headaches for several weeks. The pain was unbearable and it was revealed that the tumors had been growing for the past six months. Most of her co-stars and friends visited her in the hospital as support systems.

