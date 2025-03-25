The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills edition is one of the most popular and successful parts of the Real Housewives franchise. Kyle Richards is the only housewife that has been a part of every season of BH. Teresa Giuide has the same record in the New Jersey edition which is one pause.

The 14th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills saw quite a lot of dramatic moments but the reunion is all set to be even more over the top. There have been rumors that Kyle waked off the set and was crying after being confronted by the other cast members. Though she has refused the rumors, here’s what she has to say about the upcoming RHOBH reunion.

Kyle Richards On “Emotionally Taxing” RHOBH Reunion

During an Amazon live, the RHOBH reality star teased what fans can expect from the season 14 reunion. “I usually say it takes a few days to recover. I think it’s taken me two weeks. I’m not kidding you. I’ve been so tired since then, and I feel so rundown,” she opened up about how the event went where the cast reunited to discuss what happened during the entire 14th season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Richards (@kylerichards18)

“It’s just so emotionally taxing on you, and it really does a number on me and all the women. I can tell you,” Kyle added. As for the rumors about walking off, she previously refused them and made it clear that she did not walk off or cry her eyes out. “I stayed, and I answered all my questions and handled all the things I wanted to discuss with the women,” she stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Richards (@kylerichards18)

Kyle also commented, “I left there feeling good about it.” During the filming of the reunion, she told Bravo, “I can’t believe that this is my 14th reunion and that I’m still alive. And I’m feeling like there’s anywhere I’d rather be than here. I hate that I feel that way but that’s the truth,” referring to the drama that was set to unfold with all of the accusations and commentary.

She also expressed how she barely prepared for the season 14 reunion. “I did the least I’ve ever done in 14 years. I didn’t do my nails, they’re still OK from the last time I did them. I didn’t do a facial,” she pointed out and then continued, “I didn’t do a massage. I haven’t even done Botox. I had other stuff going on in my life, so I’m not prepared as I normally would be.”

She even picked out her dress last minute, Kyle revealed to the network. But while she was feeling restless before the filming, she felt a lot more calm and put together after it. “I really want to leave here feeling better than I do now about the women and my relationships with them. That’s how I’m feeling,” Kyle concluded about the same, after the filming was done with.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Netflix’s Adolescence Is Leaving Viewers Stunned—But Have You Noticed This Haunting Final Detail Yet?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News