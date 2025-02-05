The decades-long marriage and eventual separation of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have been all the rage for the reality TV fandom ever since the two announced their split in 2023. The fact that they have yet to file for divorce has also been a topic of discussion amongst netizens and fans.

Regardless, the two have often spoken about how their relationship is still very cordial despite not being together anymore. Recently, Kyle talked about how their marriage started deteriorating and what factors led to the decline of their romance, ultimately leading to their unfortunate split.

Kyle Richards Reveals Why Shocking Separation From Mauricio Happened

During the recent episode of Bravo’s Hot Mic Podcast, Kyle was asked if she agreed with Mauricio’s statement that their marriage was great but that they just decided to go in different directions. Kyle said that she did agree with this thought and added, “Every situation, every marriage is different. For us, it had nothing to do with the show. We did the show together for many years.”

Kyle explained that they were acceptable throughout, and she happily married. A few others have stated “the reality show curse” as the reason behind their marriages not working. “The show did not affect us in that way at all,” she asserted and continued, “Money and the attention that comes with fame and all that does affect a marriage.”

She reiterated that it wasn’t the reality show curse, but the way they grew into their lives with success, fame, and money was what affected them. She pointed out, “Remember, we started with nothing. I had three kids and a two-bedroom apartment,” referring to their humble beginnings.

Kyle stated, “It opens up a whole other world. You know, you’re traveling, you’re going places, he’s getting the attention that he didn’t get before, more people are looking at him all of a sudden, he’s a rich man.” He added that even his being a great husband and father is appealing to other women vying for him. It was hard having that thrown in her face all the time.

The reality star added that both of them were busy and traveling, which did not help their case. “It was just a fear of mine. I was holding on too tight because I was so afraid something would ruin and take away what I love so much and what I’d built,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star accepted.

She concluded, “Just not making our marriage a priority because there were so many things going on,” referring to their busy lifestyles, how their routines and special moments started changing with the growth of their careers, outside attention and noise, tough schedules, and money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Richards (@kylerichards18)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Beyond The Gates: Cast & Characters Of Upcoming CBS Daytime Drama Series Explained

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News